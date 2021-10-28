Facebook changes its name and is now called Meta; focus is the metaverse – 10/28/2021

Facebook announced this Thursday (28) news about its metaverse during the Facebook Connect 2021 event. The main announcement was that, now, the company that owns the blue social network, Instagram and WhatsApp, will be renamed Goal.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, the social network Facebook continues to exist under the same name, as well as the app and the facebook.com address. But the company that manages the application, in addition to Instagram and WhatsApp, will change its name.

During the event, Zuckerberg said the Facebook name doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does. “Right now, our brand is closely tied to one product. But over time, I hope we’ll be seen as a metaverse company.”

The company also introduced virtual reality and augmented reality releases on its platforms.

The metaverse is about a space 3D with multiple levels of immersion. “Instead of just looking at the screen, you’re in it,” Sue said. young, product director at Facebook, at a meeting with journalists yesterday (27). “Since we spend so much time in front of screens, we want it to be quality time.”

Mark’s company bet Zuckerberg is that the metaverse be the future of the internet.

Among the new applications are Polar, a tool for developing filters, and new capabilities of Spark AR (augmented reality software from Facebook), such as inclusion of virtual objects in mappable locations and interaction between the body and virtual objects.

All new features are part of the metaverse project, which will be accessible from any device

The platform also announced an investment of US$ 150 million in training programmers in VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality). Candidates will receive a certificate and will be trained to create virtual environments and games.

horizon Image: Reproduction

horizon

To put the idea into practice, Facebook made a major investment in the Horizon platform, the VR immersion environment, and introduced Horizon Home, available through the Oculus Quest device, a virtual reality goggle that looks like a mask on the eyes and is the big bet for the future.

In Horizon Home, you can gather friends through avatars, watch videos together, play games and use other apps at the same time.

Facebook will allow to do Login with a professional account to work in a virtual environment on quest. It will be possible to check your to-do list and customize the workroom with posters and logos from the company. There will be a panel experience in 2D to see apps like Slack and Dropbox, in addition to Facebook and Instagram.

Remote work in metaverse Image: Reproduction

The advantage of the model, according to the company, is that it allows the employee to multitask in the virtual environment. Testing of the virtual office will begin this year and the launch of the full platform will take place in 2023.

Messenger

A new version of Messenger is coming. The novelty will be the possibility of making VR calls and, through them, traveling through virtual reality environments.

metaverse Image: Reproduction

virtual sweat

A package of physical exercise environments will also be available at Oculus. It will be possible to practice boxing in an ultra realistic environment, attend fitness studios of the FitXR game and Player 22, by Rezzil. Both apps are used by professional athletes, according to Facebook, and will be available to any Oculus user.

In 2022, a fitness accessory pack will also be added to make the Quest 2 experience even more real. It will even be possible to wipe off the “virtual sweat” after a training session.

Avatars, backup and games

For Oculus users, there will also be a “presence platform” with artificial intelligence features and voice commands. Any developer can create apps to test on Quest.

New virtual reality avatars will also be available from December this year.

GTA San Andreas in the metaverse Image: Reproduction

For players, a multiplayer feature will be available. The person could invite others to join an VR game.

Facebook also announced a new cloud backup system to store device app data, progress and game settings.

Filters and virtual objects

teaching in the metaverse Image: Reproduction

With new functions in Facebook’s own applications, it will be possible to add virtual objects anywhere in the real world. Objects can be text phrases, gifs, stickers and characters that will be floating on the screen.

Facebook is also testing to include virtual reality experiences in places that already exist, such as including a treasure hunt in a theme park or a guided tour of a tourist town.

In November, the Body Tracking and Hand Tracking will be launched, types of filters that alter the body and can include objects on the body and in the hands.

The Polar tool will be another tool that will allow you to create effects and filters, but without using Spark AR codes. Anyone can develop flying objects and 3D images on Facebook platforms.

You will be able to choose a makeup type, eye and hair color, tattoos, voice tone, background image, color filters, accessories and special effects.