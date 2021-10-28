Fan meets Sinister Sextet villains in realistic poster

Art included all confirmed villains plus one guest…

There is little time for the debut of Spider-Man: No Return Home in theaters around the world, but the Sony Pictures has not yet released an official poster for Peter Parker’s new adventure. Impatient fans started to put together their own posters and one of them managed to achieve a result very close to an official art starring the sinister sextet.

In the comics, the Sinister Sexteto is a group of super-villains brought together by Doctor Octopus to put a hunt and eliminate Spider-Man. Although they have not yet been confirmed in the next feature, the plot involving threats of different dimensions indicates that we may have a new team formation.

Knowing this, the Instagram page Art of Time Travel decided to go ahead and imagine what this version of the Sinister Sextet would be like using only the stubborn villains who have already appeared in their films.

First of all, highlighted is Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus who stole the show by appearing in the first trailer of the film. Along with him, we can see other opponents who were also confirmed in the film: the Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman and Lizard.

To complete the squad of villains, the artist decided to avoid Venom in favor of a safer choice — the rhino. After all, even though the post-credit scene in Venom: Time of Carnage brought the anti-hero to the MCU, there is no official confirmation that he will be in No Return Home. See the full poster:

What did you think of the poster? Who would be in your Sinister Sextet? Be sure to comment!

