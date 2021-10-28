Farm 13: Solange Gomes and Erasmo make a fuss, and peoa teases with comment about Pugliesi’s separation; watch

It’s bullshit that never ends! On the night of this Tuesday (26) in ‘A Fazenda 13’, we had a new swidden formation and the confusion did not take a while to take care of the pedestrians. The bandits at the time were Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana, who squabbled during the vote and later, at headquarters.

It all started when, in the exchange of votes, the ex-bathtub Gugu voted for MC Gui, but made a point of pointing out rude attitudes and the harsh comments of Viana to her colleagues in confinement, especially with women. “My second option is Erasmo, because of some of the attitudes he has here. But I’ve already noticed that it’s his way of talking, a bit rude, a bit of ignorance not only with me, but with some other people”, scored.

THE @gomessolange said that his first choice of vote would be the @mcgui_official, but as he is already in Roça, he voted for @erasmus! 💥 👉 Keep watching the training of #RoçaAFazenda at https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I! pic.twitter.com/jjP4ANdWWT — The Farm (@afazendarecord) October 27, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Erasmus quickly countered. “I disagree. Some people have preached this adjective of rude on my part… I am a person who, at times, I am very objective, very direct, sometimes impatient”, justified the pawn. “Another thing, I think Sol victimizes herself too much here, everything is a problem for her. I got her water several times during the stall, I did several kindnesses and she keeps victimizing herself in pain, victimizing herself as proof, victimizing herself in age. (…) It’s part of the game for her to vote for me, but she’s being inconsistent”, insisted Viana.

Oh oh oh… the @erasmus he didn’t like being called rude and said that the @gomessolange “victimizes too much”! 🙊💥 👉 Keep watching the training of #RoçaAFazenda at https://t.co/sJRe2r7M6I! pic.twitter.com/VmMvHkqBAi — The Farm (@afazendarecord) October 27, 2021

Whoever thought that the bickering ended on the live show was wrong! The bullshit continued until later, when all the pedestrians were back at headquarters. Irritated by Sol’s accusations, the Bahian called the model a “little snake” and said he didn’t want to talk to her. He also went back to saying that Solange victimizes herself. “Here is not a place for victims, no, for people who do not want to participate in anything”, declared Viana.

Without patience, Gugu’s ex-bathtub replied: “There! Stop wanting to create history, Erasmus. Play your game, man. Leave me in peace”. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband insisted on the discussion and Gomes lost his shame for good. “You said that you put 20 people to take care of your social network, with this rudeness it’s not even 50. You know what, that’s it, I said. Put I don’t know how many people, spent millions to take care of the social network, being stupid is good for what?”, wanted to know the brunette. Without a word, she added: “You like fighting women, fight men your size!” Geez!

Continues after Advertising

“You like growing up live”, accused Erasmus, changing his tone. It was then that the situation escalated further. “No, I tell you. In fact, I’ve already said several times here, I didn’t want you as a man or covered in gold, Erasmus. You are rude, ignorant. Having money is worthless because you must mistreat everything that is a woman. When I leave, I’ll Google it outside to see why you broke up”, he stated, recalling the divorce between the Bahian and Pugliesi. Geez!

“Here is not a victim’s place”, he says @erasmus for @gomessolange who responds: “You have to be male, will you keep talking and leaving?” 👀🔥 Keep watching #The farm at https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX! 👉 There are 9 exclusive signals, with 24h transmission! pic.twitter.com/QxqxvsVj0I — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 27, 2021

“I didn’t want you as a man or covered in gold,” he says. @gomessolange for @erasmus. 😱🔥 Keep watching #The farm at https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX! 👉 There are 9 exclusive signals, with 24h transmission! pic.twitter.com/TD3sepYXqC — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 27, 2021

“You got four votes, you’re going to fight Rico”, asked Gomez, in an attempt to end the bickering. “See how you’re running away now? I give you my arguments, everyone has already talked about you”, said the Bahian. “Oh, Erasmus… Oh, I won’t even call you a horse, because I won’t offend Colorado, sorry. No, I won’t even offend, because Colorado is a love, you close to it, you lose”, concluded the pawn, before walking away.