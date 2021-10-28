Father Fábio de Melo has celibacy questioned by actress Elisa Lucinda

The poetess, actress and singer Elisa Lucinda, 63, sparked controversy when she left two comments on a photo of Father Fábio de Melo, 50, claiming not to believe in the celibacy of the religious. Lucinda gave her opinion in a post made this Tuesday (26), on the priest’s Instagram.

“The chicken in boots”, joked Fábio de Melo in the caption of the record. “I find you very ‘boy’ and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree,” wrote the poet.

“It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he added in the comments. The actress’ speech divided opinions in the publication’s comments, between people supporting and disapproving of what was said.

The priest had his celibacy questioned by the actress



Photo: Reproduction/ @pefabiodemelo/ @elisalucinda



“Priest can’t be stylish, woman? Faith choices don’t depend on charm, think about it, little girl!” “His comment shows a complete lack of respect since he is a priest. You are discrediting a sacred oath,” wrote another.

“True! He hasn’t been a priest for a long time… to the delight of some…”, supported another follower. “Before he was a priest, he was a man.

After the repercussion of the comments, Lucinda spoke again in the photo. “Imagine, folks, there’s no offense in my words. I don’t consider sex a sin. I think such a rite is a delay in the church,” he began.

“Adélia Prado says that either everything is blessed, or nothing is blessed. And I think that this antagonism between faith and sex, mainly alienates young people”, he reflected. “I’m not intolerant, but critical. I know a lot of people who find him attractive and I don’t see any mistake in that,” he added in the comments.