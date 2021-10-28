Fátima Bernardes reports fright when she thinks she was with Covid-19

Fátima Bernardes spent some time in the hospital to undergo shoulder surgery and, after she returned home, she got a new fright. In a video posted on her Instagram profile, the commander of “Encounter” reveals that she caught a very bad flu and was afraid of being Covid-19.

“Hello, look what a wonderful voice. Other than that, a dark circle under the flu that you can’t imagine. I was so scared that, as I was about to start physical therapy today, I decided to take a Covid test. Negative, thank God” , revealed to followers in the publication.

Furthermore, the presenter reassures fans about her health and says she is recovering well, both from surgery and the flu. “I started this physiotherapy today, today I’m trying to move my arm. The hair is here to disguise this purple that is coming down because of the surgery. But it’s an exercise in patience. I’ve been reading a lot, I’ve been posting the books I’ve read and telling suggestions “‘, declares.

Finally, Fátima says that a new stage of treatment will begin this next week: “Other than that, lots of TV and, starting tomorrow, I’m going to use an alternative sling to improve healing. I’m hopeful”, she celebrates.

Surgery

Recovery Details

Recently, Fátima used social media to tell a little about her recovery process and reveals that everything is going well. “I had the first medical checkup and I’m very happy with the result, everything is going very well. I’m wearing a sling, which is different. It has a big side to keep the arm away from the trunk, because we have a tendency to close and the work of physiotherapy becomes more difficult after returning this shoulder to its place”, he comments.

The presenter underwent an arthroscopy after having torn a tendon in the muscle called the supraspinatus. “There was a total rupture, so I’ll need to do a little surgery to be able to go back to swimming, dancing, because I’m unable to do anything,” he said, before undergoing the operation.