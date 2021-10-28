Federal Police performs operation to search for documents from Need related to Covaxin vaccine | Policy

Need was the target of Covid’s CPI, after having brokered the acquisition of 20 million doses of Covaxin with the Ministry of Health, in a R$ 1.6 billion contract with a suspected request for bribes, among other allegations of irregularities.

The operation of this farm has 11 search and seizure warrants to be carried out in the cities of Brasília, São Paulo and Campinas.

Precise Medicine Headquarters, in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

50 agents from the Federal Police and 8 civil servants from the Comptroller General of the Union participate.

The operation was authorized by the 12th Criminal Court of the Federal District.

In a statement, the CGU explained that investigations into Covaxin began with allegations of irregularities published in the press.

The CGU also informed that, in the investigations, it was discovered that Necessidade presented false documents to the Ministry of Health and to the CGU itself.

An irregularity was also found in an expensive bail filed by Necessidade. The company that issued the document does not have Central Bank authorization for this type of activity.

The CGU also saw evidence of fraud in signatures and documents of the company.

In the calculations of the CGU, the irregular letters of guarantee present to the Health and other public bodies could reach more than R$ 500 million.

Who is in Need Medications?

Need became known in the country after reports of irregularities in the Covaxin contract that reached Covid’s CPI.

The company’s role in the negotiation was to mediate between the Ministry of Health (buyer) and the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech (vaccine producer).

The contract provided for the delivery of 20 million doses, at a price of R$1.6 billion. It would be the most expensive amount the Brazilian government would pay for a Covid vaccine.

Federal deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) reports that he and his brother, Luis Ricardo, a servant of the Ministry of Health, went to Palácio da Alvorada, in March this year, to report irregularities in the contract to President Jair Bolsonaro.

As Miranda told the CPI, upon hearing the report about Covaxin and Necessidade, Bolsonaro said that “this was something” by Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), leader of the government in the Chamber.

To the CPI, Barros said that he has no connection with Need and was not involved with the purchase of Covaxin. Precise denied irregularities.

After the complaints, Covaxin’s purchase contract was cancelled.

An inquiry, opened with the authorization of the Supreme Court (STF), at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), investigates Bolsonaro for the crime of malfeasance (if he failed to report possible irregularities to the competent bodies).