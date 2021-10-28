Felipe Melo’s agent comes to Brazil to talk to Palmeiras about renovation – 10/27/2021

José Rodriguez Baster, “Rodri”, representative of Promoesport, an agency that has taken care of Felipe Melo’s interests for many years, especially in Europe, is on his way to Brazil to meet with Palmeiras and deal with the contractual issue of captain alviverde, whose bond ends on December 31st.

The company wants a club position on the desire to follow or not relying on the player. According to Promoesport, there was zero contact between the club and the agency, and this would signal lack of interest on the part of Alviverde, in their view.

The point is that the current football board, made up of Mauricio Galiotte, president, and director Anderson Barros, has already washed its hands of a player renewal. In the view of both, Felipe’s cycle ended at Palmeiras, and the decision of a possible new contract was left to the next administration, since the current president’s term ends on December 5th.

Leila Pereira, the only candidate in the election, must have her name ratified to be the club’s president, on November 20th. And your position is to remain completely silent about any decision, until your name is confirmed. In this way, either Leila goes ahead and deals with the matter even before it is ratified, or Promoesport would have to deal with Galiotte, against the will of the agent.

Felipe Melo, who has been playing very well and has resumed his title, totally avoids talking about the next year and its future, 100% focused on the challenges the team has until the end of the season, especially, of course, the Copa Libertadores. But he never hid his desire to stay at Palmeiras, preferably for another two years.