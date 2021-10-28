Fiat Pulse has 5,500 bookings in 4 days

The Fiat Pulse reached 5,500 reservations in just four days of pre-sale, after its launch in the Brazilian market. In two days, there were 4,000 orders for the Italian brand’s new compact SUV, starting at R$ 79,990.

Herlander Zola, director of Brand Fiat South America and Commercial Operations Brazil, says:

“The Pulse reservation was made only by Individual customers, who paid a down payment of R$3,000. This shows the enormous interest of these consumers around our model”.

Offered in Drive, Audace and Impetus versions, the Fiat Pulse arrives with a Firefly 1.3 8V engine upgraded to the Proconve 7, delivering 98 horsepower in gasoline and 107 horsepower in ethanol.

This propeller also has 13.2 kgfm in petroleum derivative and 13.7 kgfm in vegetable fuel, with a five-speed manual transmission or CVT, being available in the Drive version.

The three-cylinder GSE Turbo 1.0 engine has direct fuel injection and comes with 125 horsepower in gasoline and 130 horsepower in ethanol, both with 5,750 rpm.

The torque, in both cases, is 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm. With it, the CVT transmission with seven virtual gears plus the Sport mode.

Herlander Zola says: “These numbers reinforce the customer’s trust in the brand, and confirm that the SUV Pulse arrives meeting the market’s desire for a well-equipped product, with a high level of quality and technology, at an attractive price” .

Going from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, the Fiat Pulse looks very agile in the Drive, Audace and Impetus versions, which use the 1.0 Turbo propeller.

The model has an expressive visual highlight, with LED daytime running lights, LED flashlights, 16 or 17 inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, multimedia with 8.4 or 10.1 inch screens, Android Auto and Car Play, between others.

It also comes with four airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant and differential lock, etc. Fiat Pulse has prices up to R$ 115,990.