FIFA and IFAB release the five replacements permanently | international football

The option of adopting or not the five substitutions in the matches will be permanently maintained in the soccer rules. The decision came after a meeting this Wednesday between representatives of FIFA and the International Board (Ifab), the entity that determines the laws of the game.

Before, the rule would only apply until the end of the 2022 World Cup. After requests from various national associations around the world, the two bodies have decided that this is a permanent option provided for in football. Each organization will decide whether or not to adopt it in their championships.

1 of 1 The world’s top leagues have adopted the five-substitution rule for the game, with the exception of the Premier League — Photo: Getty Images The world’s top leagues have adopted the five-substitution rule in the game, with the exception of the Premier League — Photo: Getty Images

The five replacements were a novelty in football with the resumption of the sport after the stoppage in the first half of 2020, due to the new coronavirus pandemic. In-game changes can be made with three stoppages plus halftime. In cases of extension, an additional substitution is also allowed.

The world’s top leagues have adopted the rule and continue to use it. Among the most important championships, only the Premier League, in England, did not keep it. The Premier League released the five substitutions when it returned after the break caused by the pandemic, in the final rounds of the 2019/20 season, but since 2020/21, it has only released three changes again.

Some technicians, like Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, came to complain and manifested themselves in favor of the expansion to the five replacements, but the league has not approved the modification.

This Wednesday’s meeting also discussed possible changes in the VAR protocol, including the adoption of challenges by the teams involved. The idea was taken to FIFA and IFAB by Conmebol, which also wants the game time to be stopped while viewing the video.

The two entities only informed that the proposal was discussed and did not provide details on future plans for implementing the change.