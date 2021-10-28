Figueirense wins Avaí at Scarpelli’s comeback and continues in Copa SC

Figueirense won the derby against Avaí by 3-1 at Orlando Scarpelli, this Wednesday night (27). The victory, of turning point, put the team alvinegro in the next stage of the Copa SC. The game, which was played on the ball until the final minutes, ended in confusion between players already in injury time.

In the other decisive duels on Wednesday night, Marcílio Dias defeated Caçador 2-0, Joinville and Criciúma were 1-1 and Juventus beat Hercílio Luz by 3-1.

In the semifinals of Copa SC, Hercílio Luz will face Juventus. The first game will be in Jaraguá do Sul. Figueirense will face Marcílio Dias. The outbound departure will take place in Itajaí.

Figueirense and Hercílio Luz have the advantage of two draws to reach the SC Cup final. The first games are scheduled for November 3rd.

The classic at Scarpelli

Before the confusion, Avaí was the one who started the derby best at Scarpelli. At 17 minutes into the first half, Alemão was brought down by Rayne inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. Matheus Lucas charged and opened the score: 1-0.

Playing at home, Figueirense was after the draw. At 36, Vinícius Kiss made a good move, invaded the area, but missed in the submission. Five minutes later, Garré did not fire. He received it in the area and hit hard to make everything the same at Scarpelli: 1 to 1.

Figueirense fan celebrates turnaround goal against Avaí (Photograph: Patrick Floriani/FFC )

Figueirense returned for the second half more defensively. After all, the tie served for Alvinegro to qualify for the next stage of the Copa SC. As for Avaí, only victory mattered. In the 14th minute, a penalty on Andrew put the hosts ahead on the scoreboard. Bruno Paraíba charged and made it 2-1.

In addition, after a confusion that ended with players being sent off, Paolo made the third of Figueirense: 3-1.

