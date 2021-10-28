Finalist of the Copa do Brasil 2021, Atlético-MG has over R$23 million guaranteed in prize money | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is a finalist in the Copa do Brasil 2021 – will face Athletico-PR, who eliminated Flamengo. He confirmed his place in front of Fortaleza and guaranteed the receipt of R$23 million in prize money in the competition, reaching the mark of R$79 million accumulated. But the goal is to put more BRL 33 million in the account.

The knockout tournament pays R$23 million to the runner-up, an amount that Galo will already have at his disposal. It remains to be seen whether this bonus will be increased by the prize given to the champion of the Copa do Brasil, which total R$56 million (R$23 million + R$33 million).

Galo Doido, Atlético-MG's mascot, at Mineirão — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

In 2021, with the advancement of phases in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Atlético raised almost R$ 80 million. It was R$ 56 million until the semifinal of the national competition. Now, he’s alive to try to double this amount, not counting the Brazilian’s awards.

The Brazilian, in which he is the absolute leader, is another key to Atlético’s budget. Last year, the champion took R$33 million. The vice was left with R$ 31.35 million. The third – Galo’s position in 2020 – won R$ 29.7 million. The values ​​were kept for the current edition, in which there are 10 rounds left.

In the most winning scenario possible, being champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Nationals, Atlético will be able to finish the season with R$ 145 million in prizes alone.

The awards for performance in the 2021 championships have a great weight in Atlético’s financial balance. To give you an idea, the budget for this year provided R$ 183 million in revenue from broadcasting games and awards, without distinguishing the amounts expected from each source. It will hit, with ease.

Group Phase: $3 million

Eighth: US$ 1.05 million

Wednesdays: $1.5 million

Semi: $2 million

Accumulated: BRL 40.9 million