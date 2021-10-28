Find out where the WhatsApp trash is

Generally, when we delete a file on the computer or cell phone, it is directed to a trash, where the material is in a kind of stand-by. So, you can either delete it manually or wait for the device to do it for you after a certain period. But does WhatsApp have a trash like this? Today we will show you where the WhatsApp trash is. Come with us!

Where is the WhatsApp trash?

First, when downloading an image, video, document or message via WhatsApp, your smartphone creates a copy of that item, duplicating it. Therefore, one version is saved in the application and the other in the phone’s memory. This means that you can access the version saved on the phone, even if the app version is deleted.

However, WhatsApp does not have a trash, nor a section where deleted files are stored for a period of time.

Therefore, all items deleted directly in the app are removed forever, as it is not possible to save contents outside the backup of WhatsApp itself.

But, in addition to that, on Android and iOS smartphones, both the app backup and the operating system itself is capable of recovering deleted WhatsApp files. But here comes a secret: cell phones from Samsung offer a dedicated Recycle Bin app, which holds media and documents from other apps.

I deleted a file on WhatsApp. And now?

But calm down there, all is not lost. Well, if you accidentally deleted a file on WhatsApp and your backup is up to date, you can recover the deleted media!

For this reason, make sure automatic backup is enabled in your WhatsApp account. This goes for Android and iOS, where the backup is linked to your account. Google or iCloud, respectively. In addition, you can also define how often the application will save your conversations in the cloud, which can be monthly, weekly or daily.

WhatsApp backup

First, backup consists of duplicating everything shared in an application, program, or service. Thus, files can be saved locally on the device, or, more commonly, in the cloud, so as not to take up memory on the device.

So, WhatsApp backup follows this same concept. Conversations, images, videos, documents and other content sent are stored in the cloud. For example, Google Drive (Android) and iCloud (iPhone).

Also, even if you change your cell phone, you still have a way to recover your conversations, including those that were deleted, as long as they were deleted in less than 24 hours.