Find out who Leopoldina’s husband was in real life · TV News

In In Times of the Emperor, Princess Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) fell in love with Augusto (Gil Coelho). The boy was one of his sister’s suitors, but he was rejected. In real life, the noblewoman married the Austro-Hungarian naval officer and renounced royalty in the name of the union.

Louis Augustus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was a German son of Augustus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Princess Clementina of Orleans. Born in France, the boy was a cousin of the Count d’Eu, his competitor in the post of Prince Consort of Brazil.

The boy’s life took an unusual turn when he was sent by his family on a trip. His parents’ intention was to make him Isabel’s husband. Originally, he was betrothed to the eldest, and the other would stay with Gaston. After meeting their suitors, the two switched partners.

In 1864, Leopoldina exchanged alliances with Augustus, and the duke took her to live in Europe. Mother of four, the princess returned to her home country most of the times she gave birth. The only exception was her last child, who was born in Austria.

The princess abdicated her title and became Duchess of Saxe. She only lived with her husband for six years because she was stricken with typhoid fever. Augustus died 36 years later.

And in fiction?

At first, Leopoldina was enchanted by Pierre (Gabriel Falcão), but it was Isabel who decided to marry the nobleman who came from Europe. However, he decided to fight in the Civil War (1861-1865) and gave up being Prince Consort.

Augusto and Gastão (Daniel Torres) are suitors of the sisters in the telenovela of the six of Globo, and the plot is faithful in this part. While the heir to the throne was enchanted by the count d’Eu, the youngest was in love with the character of Gil Coelho.

