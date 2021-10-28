First Class Trouble Confirmed as One of the Games on November’s PS Plus Plan; Details

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Welcome aboard Alithea, a modern and luxurious space cruiser where nothing is what it seems. Suspense music. What started as a relaxing space vacation has turned into a full-blown AI rebellion, and those “nice servants” who were pouring champagne nonstop are now trying to kill you!

First Class Trouble is a group game of social deception, which means that communication with other players is very important. Unfortunately, it also means you can’t trust anyone. The situation can look dire and things can get chaotic pretty quickly, but don’t panic yet (even if you catch fire or someone pushes you into the pool)! We’ve put together some tips and tricks to help you survive CAIN’s fury.

First, the basics: at the beginning of each game, you will be randomly assigned the role of Resident or Personoid. Residents are human passengers and Personoids are mechanically engineered assistants whose programming has been replaced.

Everyone will play together, but you’ll have different goals to complete depending on your role. At this point, you will need to make an important decision: collaborate or cheat?

For Residents, the main objective is to disable the Rebel AI in the center of Alithea. To get to CAIN, you’ll have to collect three access cards and advance to the next level, going deeper and deeper into the ship.

As for Personoids, the main objective is simple: to prevent the Residents from winning at any cost. That means lying, cheating, and ultimately ridding the ship of the damn humans.

Despite the potential dangers of the game (and there are many), deception is arguably the most lethal weapon to have in First Class Trouble. Who can you trust? Should you follow the player who is asking for your help in a cooperative task or is he leading you into a trap?

Only you can decide, but here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

Residents need oxygen to survive and can replenish the ship’s supply by finding reserve containers and delivering them to designated oxygen stations. Personoids don’t need air and can sabotage these same stations, so be on the lookout for any individuals acting suspiciously near one of them.

Personoids are cheaters and will always be looking for opportunities to push an unsuspecting Resident into a fire or trap him in a freezer. Also, Personoids can use syringes on Residents to kill them right away. If you see another player pick up a syringe, be careful!

Each level requires three access cards to advance to the next location. In order to stop the Residents from doing this, an evil Personoid can collect an access card and keep it away. But be careful. Players can see who has an access card, so if you keep it too long, it will raise suspicion.

You don’t need to be in a hurry to complete the levels. Explore and try to find parts of the passenger log. Each reveals more clues about who the Personoids are.

During a game, there will be opportunities to act together in order to complete an objective. A Personoid who cooperates can end up earning a Resident’s trust. Here’s the tip.

After a player is eliminated, their body remains in the game as evidence. It is advisable for the Personoids to hide it before the Residents use a scanner and discover the corpse’s true identity.

Oh, and you know what I said about being pushed into a pool? A good Samaritan can drop a buoy to keep you from drowning. Look how nice!

We hope these tips have been a helpful introduction to First Class Trouble. You’ll discover more as you progress through the game, but here’s one last piece of advice: always think ahead. Calculating when and where you will make your next move is the key to your survival.

As revealed in today’s State of Play, First Class Trouble will be released on PlayStation Plus for both PS4 and PS5 on November 2nd. We can’t wait for you to climb aboard and experience chaos! It’s possible to play with up to six people, so invite your friends… and try to stay friends later.

