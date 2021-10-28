Fla goes from heaven to hell and sees Libertadores as a chance for salvation

Eliminated in the Copa do Brasil with the right to run over by Athletico, Flamengo shows signs of melting right in the finish line of the season.

After the defeat by 3-0 to Paraná, Fla saw another chance of the cup trickle through their fingers and is very close to having only the Libertadores as a lifeline for a year that promised to be glorious.

With the Brazilian in great danger, the team saw the leader Atlético-MG open 13 points and get very, very close to the Olympic lap. Ironically, the next red-black engagement is right in front of the Rooster, and another setback could be fatal in a mission that already sounds almost impossible.

“We have chances at the Brazilian Nationals, but it’s obvious they are remote. We’re going to fight and get the team ready for the Libertadores final. When I was hired, we were in three competitions. Unfortunately, today, we left the Copa do Brasil. I’m upset, the group is upset. We still have some possibilities in the Brazilian Championship and we are in the Libertadores final.”

The stumbling block against the Paraná was the fourth game in a row without a win and makes the work of Renato Gaúcho come under an intense spotlight. With the bill already paid at Maracanã, the fans harassed the coach and chanted the name of Jorge Jesus.

The crisis in the Ninho do Urubu, however, goes beyond the walls of the training center and echoes in Gávea. In the day-to-day of counselors and partners, the performance of the medical department and physical trainers is questioned. Before the last match, a cleanup was seen as unlikely, but the fact is that the environment crumbles with each failure. The commander returned to citing serial injuries and took responsibility for the failure.

“If I talk about physical wear and tear, people will say I’m making excuses. There are no excuses. We play a decision every three days, the players are sometimes in a good phase, sometimes in a bad phase. It happens, but it’s all my fault. That (continuation of work) is up to the board,” he said, who added:

“We have to play, we have to improve, we know that, to keep dedicating, because this team is a team that is dedicated, trains at home, trains more, always wants more. So, it’s not a defeat that let’s throw everything in the air. We understand the crowd, we know it’s disappointing.”

Flamengo opened the countdown and have exactly one month to face Palmeiras, on November 27, in Montevideo, in a game that could mean depression or redemption. The chorus of discontent with Renato takes shape in the stands, and the football summit has a pineapple to peel in the coming days.