Flamengo CEO reveals changes in the pitch and sees Fluminense as preferred partner in Maracanã bidding | Flamengo

After the first public hearing of the bid for the Maracanã concession, the CEO of Flamengo, Reinaldo Belotti, stated that Fluminense continues as the preferred partner of the rubro-negro club to dispute the new notice, to be published in January 2022. By on the other hand, the leader does not rule out the entry of new partners – Vasco also expressed interest in the tender.

– (Flamengo’s plan) is to win this tender and operate for 20 years and, if possible, extend it for another five years. We have already demonstrated our ability to operate the complex in an excellent manner and we intend to win the tender and continue in this operation. All possibilities will be analyzed. We don’t discard any of them. Remembering: we are part of the Maracanã administration together with Fluminense. It is our preferred partner – stated Belotti.

Reinaldo Belotti, CEO of Flamengo

The rubro-negro CEO revealed that the clubs are already talking to form a new consortium in the new tender. The Fla-Flu duo is the current administrator of the stadium, which should extend until May 2022, when there is a forecast for defining the concession.

In this period of administration, one of the concerns of the clubs is the lawn, whose condition was heavily criticized in 2021. Belotti said that the consortium is researching lawns around the world and that it plans to carry out a structural change at the turn of the year.

– I think we have to analyze the entire calendar in detail. We are already doing this, researching the best lawns in the world to bring to Maracanã. It is a set of actions. Flamengo and Fluminense are already planning to make this structural change to the turf right now, regardless of the tender. We are the operators.

Belotti also gave an opinion on the minimum number of 70 games per year, present in the current version of the Maracanã bid notice. Although it is not a closed requirement, the number of matches is one of the issues to be analyzed by Flamengo.

– We have to analyze this very well. We’ve been studying the pitch over the years and we don’t have information on any major arena in the world that has more than 50, 55 games a year. It is extremely difficult to keep the lawn in good condition. With the reform, the northwest sector does not have light from April to September. We have artificial light that can improve, but it’s never the same thing. It is during this period that he has the greatest number of consecutive games. We have to have a lawn compatible with the quality of the teams that play there – he added.

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro started this Wednesday the public hearing to discuss the notice. The forecast is for the document to be published in January 2022, with the end of the bidding expected for May. Until then, Flamengo and Fluminense continue as Maracanã operators.