Flamengo defeats União Corinthians and reaches the second consecutive victory in the NBB – Flamengo

This Wednesday (27), while Flamengo competed for a place in the Cup final, Brazil against the Athletic-PR, the Pride of the Nation gave a ball to União Corinthians by 87-76 and reached the second consecutive victory in the 2021-22 edition of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

THE GAME:

Despite the collective strength, Flamengo started the match off and, no wonder, lost the first period by 19 to 14. The second stage was different and, after some adjustments, the team led by Gustavo De Conti found themselves in the game and went for halftime, winning the confrontation partially by 42 to 31.

In the third and fourth periods, the Flamengo it only needed to manage the advantage created during the game. In the last ten minutes, the victory was sealed with more than 11 points ahead on the scoreboard. The highlight of the duel was Robinson, a red-black basket and the duel, with 20 points (and eight rebounds).

Now, the Most Wanted is preparing for his next appointment on the NBB. This Friday (29), Flamengo will face Caxias do Sul, from 20h (Brasilia time), in a game valid for the third round of the qualifying phase of the national tournament.