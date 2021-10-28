Flamengo fans attack Renato Gaúcho and cheers Jorge Jesus: “Hello, hello, hello, Mister! Mister” | Flamengo

Flamengo fans did not accept the defeat by 3-0 to Athletico-PR, last Wednesday night, by the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and offended coach Renato Gaúcho in the stands. After cursing the current coach for the team’s performance, the fans cheered Jorge Jesus, former coach of the club.
– Hey, hello, hello, Mister! Mister – shouted the fans.
Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo coach — Photo: André Durão
For Flamengo, Jesus was champion of Carioca, Recopa, Sul-Americana and Supercopa do Brasil 2020, Libertadores and Brazilian 2019. The coach left the club to lead Benfica.
Highlights: Flamengo 0 x 3 Athletico-PR, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil
Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. David Luiz has a chance to come back. The club’s technical committee will define the player’s situation as of this Thursday.
— Photo: Disclosure
Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. David Luiz has a chance to come back. The club’s technical committee will define the player’s situation as of this Thursday.