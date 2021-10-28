Flamengo has Fluminense as its preferred partner in the Maracanã bidding – 10/27/2021

In order to formalize a proposal for the long-term management of Maracanã, Flamengo sees Fluminense as a “preferred” partner. This was the term used by the club’s CEO, Reinaldo Belotti, at the end of the first public hearing, today (27), in which the government of Rio presented the details of the bidding notice.

“We are part of the administration of Maracanã together with Fluminense. Clearly, it is our preferred partner. We are negotiating with Fluminense to form a consortium capable of winning this notice and making Maracanã available to any club that meets the requirements and it is possible to maintain a level of the lawn compatible with the quality of the teams that play there”, said the executive of Fla.

However, this does not mean that other interested clubs, especially Vasco, are off the board. The cross-Maltino even sent representatives to the meeting at the Guanabara Palace, seat of the state government.

Vasco wants to join the block to take to Maracanã the main games on its schedule. Behind the scenes, the club understands that it will be able to make a composition with Flamengo so as not to be left out of the bid.

Public hearing on the Maracanã concession Image: Igor Siqueira/UOL

The concession notice provides that candidates must present at least the predictability of playing 70 games per year. According to the government, this requirement is to ensure that the equipment is used primarily with football.

“We had to have a north and it was well placed. It is a public facility, from the state of Rio. As it is football, we cannot imagine with a predominance of concerts at the expense of football,” explained the state secretary of the Civil House, Nicola Miccione.

Before the end of the tender, the partnership between Flamengo and Fluminense should continue for a few more months, since both are using a permission for use signed with the government to host games at Maracanã. The document, according to the plans of the Civil House, will be valid until the conclusion of the tender that is starting now. The final version of the notice, after adjustments after public hearings, should come out in January 2022.

With that on the horizon, Flamengo and Fluminense are even planning a more robust investment in the lawn at the turn of 2021 to 2022. The technical details are being completed, but the planning is a change in the playing field.

“Flamengo and Fluminense are already planning to make this structural change to the pitch now, regardless of the tender. We are the operators,” warned Belotti, noting that they do not agree with the demand for 70 games per season:

“We’ve been studying the pitch over the years and we don’t have information about any major arena in the world that has more than 50, 55 games a year. It’s extremely difficult to keep the pitch in good condition. With the reform, the northwest sector doesn’t it has light from April to September. We have artificial light that can improve, but it’s never the same.”

The Casa Civil, in turn, admits making this number more flexible, but does not define how many clubs will participate.

“The number needed is 70 games, according to the studies carried out, for economic feasibility and guarantee of maintenance. This does not mean that, in practice, there is a need for a smaller number of games, whether for reasons of not participating in a certain competition, this The number is lower and the manager seeks additional revenue. The number of 70 is a number to be discussed. Other concessions speak of 60, 66. We can, yes, make adjustments, but within a financial logic to maintain the stadium”, completed the secretary Nicola Miccione.