Flamengo performances: in terrible collective performance, the team has a night to forget | Flamengo

Diego Alves – Athletico’s three submissions in the direction of goal entered. Failed badly in Nikão’s second goal – 4.0

isla – It even started the game as a good offensive option. Whether in overtaking or stealing the ball, he participated in important moves. He rolled a ball of sugar for Andreas to kick out. He faltered at the start of the second goal – 5.0

Rodrigo Caio – It is the one who is least at fault is the one who most tries to resolve Flamengo’s defensive disorganization. Run to cover holes and solve problems any way you can. No Fault – 6.0

Leo Pereira – Was seen on the field more for the attempt to take the team to the attack than for its defensive function. And it was this appetite that offered holes in Flamengo’s defense in many moments – 4.5

Philip Luis – It was very difficult to score Nikao. Offensively, it was important to open spaces for Andreas and Michael, but it couldn’t yield close to what he’s used to. Both Athletico’s goals ended up having direct participation – 4.5

William Aaron – He was the one who tried the most to speed up the ball and helped a lot in the attack on the field. He stopped giving the match at the beginning of the second goal because he already had a yellow card, but he was one of the few Flamengo players to play well – 6.0

Diego – Another bad act. He couldn’t give the midfield the necessary fluidity and dynamics, especially against an opponent who closes well. He ended up playing a decisive role when he lost the ball in a move that resulted in a penalty for Athletico early on – 4.0

Andreas – Very bad in the first half, when there was space to play, but it doesn’t work as a midfielder. Missed a clear chance. In the second half, as a defensive midfielder, his performance improved a lot – 5.0

Everton Ribeiro – It hasn’t been doing well since the team’s return. He suffers from the lack of team approach, but he cannot find solutions. Lots of silly bugs and almost no offensive production – 4.0

Bruno Henrique – Very bad. He couldn’t keep up with the moves and always looked badly positioned. It doesn’t even remotely recall the decisive BH of other times – 4.0

Gabriel – Another who missed practically everything he tried and didn’t participate in the game. Reached eight goalless games for Flamengo – 4.0

Michael – He was responsible for moments of hope for the fans in the second half. He entered with good individual plays and opened spaces. Almost scored a great goal, but stopped in Santos – 6.5

Ramon – He managed to be productive in the time he was in the field. He suffered a foul that resulted in the opponent being sent off and tried to call the game – 6.0

Kenedy – Entered at the end and nothing produced – No grade

Matheus – Entered at the end and nothing produced – No grade

vitinho – Entered at the end and nothing produced – No grade