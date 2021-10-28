Flamengo secures ticket release for visitors in ‘decision’ of the Brazilian, claims Atlético-MG

The game between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, which will be played on Saturday, and counts as an early final for Brasileirão, has already started outside the four lines.

The Minas Gerais club requested 10% of the tickets from Rio de Janeiro based on the CBF protocol, which after the increase in the release of Maracanã’s capacity represents 7,000 tickets. Renato Gaúcho: the ace, the coach, the carioca of soul and craft

However, Atlético-MG claims that Flamengo is taking a long time to give an answer after the match in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday. The athletic board asked for help from the federations of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, and also from the CBF.

A letter was sent last week, the 21st, for the cargo to be released. There was initial and direct contact with Flamengo, but no progress was made between executives. The document came through the federation of Minas Gerais, to be passed on to Ferj, and from it to CBF, arriving at Flamengo.

The Rio club did not respond and its legal department analyzes the case.

“We are waiting for Flamengo’s good will. We called, they said it would only be resolved after today’s match (Wednesday). We think Flamengo is postponing,” said an Atlético-MG official.

Flamengo announced the price of the cheapest ticket: R$ 35.00 for partner-fans.