Flamengo sees Nikão shine, loses at Maracanã do Athletico-PR and is eliminated

Renato Gaúcho’s team lost 3-0 and tries to recover before the final of the Libertadores with a decisive confrontation on Saturday against Atlético-MG

In the return duel of the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup, O Athletic-PR won the Flamengo by 3 to 0 in Maracanã. With the 2 to 2 in Curitiba, Hurricane advances to the big decision.

The name of this Wednesday’s game was Nikão, who scored both Hurricane goals in the first half. One was a penalty in the 10th minute and the other in a counterattack in the 52nd minute, with Diego Alves missing the shot. At 43 of the final stage, Zé Ivaldo made the third of the team from Paraná.

Flamengo tried in every way, pressed and came close to the goal several times, but stopped at the crossbar, in the aim and in Santos.

In the final minutes, Khellven was sent off and left Hurricane with one less on the field.

Also in the final moments, the crowd present at Maracanã criticized Renato Gaúcho, shouting “Hey, Renato, go take a c***!”.

Championship status

With the result, Athletico-PR once again eliminated Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil in Maracanã after two years of the same feat and returned to the final of the Copa do Brasil, a tournament they won in that same 2019.

In the decision, Hurricane will face Atlético-MG, who passed by Fortaleza in the semifinal. The finals take place on December 8th and 12th.

And now, Renato?

already the Flamengo has practically only the Libertadores final to “save” his season with a big title.

Eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the rubro-negro is 13 points behind the leader Atlético-MG in Brasileirão. Even with two games in hand and a head-to-head on Saturday, Fla will have to row if they want to win the tri.

The guy: Nikão

The shirt 11 of the Hurricane was the owner of the match. With two goals and a guaranteed place in the final, it couldn’t be different.

It was bad: Filipe Luís

The left side committed a penalty on Renato Kayzer right at the beginning of the game, which changed the panorama of the match.

Nikão converted, Fla went on the attack and left Hurricane comfortable in exploiting the counterattack, which was how the second goal was born.

Was it or wasn’t it?

Wilton Pereira Sampaio even scored a penalty in favor of Flamengo in the first half. He initially pointed out Thiago Heleno’s infraction against Bruno Henrique.

However, the VAR called the referee to review the bid and he changed his interpretation.

Michael almost scores his goal of the year at Maracanã

The forward entered the second half in place of Diego and almost missed Flamengo’s first goal in the match.

Michael stitched the entire defense of Hurricane, kicked, Santos defended and the ball even hit the crossbar.

upcoming games

Flamengo returns to play on Saturday, again at Maracanã, at 7 pm (Brasília), in the decisive duel against the leader of Brasileirão Atlético-MG.

Athletico receives the saints on the same day, at 5:30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.

Datasheet

Flamengo 0 x 3 Athletico-PR

GOALS: Nikão 2x and Zé Ivaldo (CAP)

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique (Zé Ivaldo), Thiago Heleno and Hernández; Marcinho (Khellven), Erick, Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Kayzer (Christian) and Terans (Pedro Rocha). Technician: Alberto Valentine

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Arão (Vitinho), Diego (Michael) and Andreas; Everton Ribeiro (Kenedy), Gabigol and Bruno Henrique. Technician: Renato Gaucho.