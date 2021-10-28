Flávio Bolsonaro asks for a boycott of Minas sponsors

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) defended Maurico Souza after the volleyball player was fired by Minas Tênis Clube for homophobic comments on social networks. The son of president Jair Bolsonaro suggested a boycott to the sponsors of the Minas Gerais team after pressure from the brands for the shutdown of the center.







Senator Flávio Bolsonaro at the Congress 6/16/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

“Do not buy Fiat and Gerdau products, they are against freedom of opinion! These sponsors of the Minas Tênis Clube volleyball are responsible for the persecution of the great Maurício Souza! Eat the bread that the devil kneaded to win in life, by his own merits , it’s not worth anything to these sponsors. All my solidarity with you, Maurício! There will be no lack of a team wanting your talent and respecting your opinions,” wrote Flávio in a post by Maurício on Instagram.

Minas announced the termination with Mauricio Souza on Wednesday afternoon. The athlete had been dismissed on Tuesday due to pressure from the team’s sponsors caused by a series of homophobic statements on their social networks. He was fined and told to recant. On the same day at night, he made a shy retraction on Twitter, a platform he rarely uses and on which he had less than 100 followers at the time of publication.

On Wednesday, he apologized again, this time through a video on Instagram where he had made the prejudiced posts, but again in a formal manner. He didn’t convince public opinion, the sponsors and Minas, which announced his dismissal minutes after the player made the publication.

In the video, the central sent the message that he was not sorry and regretted that, in his view, he cannot express what he believes to be his opinion.

*With information from Estadão Content