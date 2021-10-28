Flávio Bolsonaro wants to boycott Minas Tênis Clube sponsors

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans) commented today on the Instagram post of volleyball player Maurício Souza, who was fired from Minas Tênis Clube after making homophobic comments, calling for a boycott of the team’s sponsors. “They are against freedom of opinion,” the senator justified.

Flávio Bolsonaro asked people not to buy from Fiat and Gerdau, brands that pressed for punishment of the player. “These sponsors of @minastenisclube are responsible for the persecution of the great @mauriciosouza17!” wrote Flavio.

“Eating the bread that the devil kneaded to win in life, on its own merits, is not worth anything to these sponsors. All my solidarity with you, Maurício! There will be no shortage of teams wanting your talent and respecting your opinions”

Flavio Bolsonaro

Maurício Souza published a photo on the court announcing that he is no longer a player at the club. In the post, he thanks his teammates and the coaching staff and says: “I follow my path planting what I believe, my legacy continues! What I will leave for my children and grandchildren is what counts in the end.”

In addition to Flávio, the federal government’s Culture secretary, Mário Frias, also commented on the publication using palm emojis to support the player.

Maurício Souza is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and frequently uses his social networks to express himself politically. On his Instagram, there is a recent photo with Bolsonaro and his son, federal deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro.

He also tends to share messages that violate the rights of the LGBTQIA+ population, as was the case this time. Mauricio was fired after pressure from fans and sponsors against a post he made criticizing the announcement that the current Superman character, son of Clark Kent, has assumed to be bisexual.

Yesterday, the player was fined and removed and the direction of Minas Tênis Clube demanded that he recant. Maurício Souza then posted an apology on his Twitter profile, which at the time had less than 100 followers — on Instagram, where the prejudiced publication was made, the athlete already had more than 200,000 at that time.

The action was initially accepted by the club, but was considered insufficient by the sponsors and public opinion, which demanded a more severe punishment.