Fluvoxamine May Reduce Prolonged Hospitalizations By Up To 32% For Covid, Finds Study In ‘The Lancet’ | Coronavirus

The antidepressant fluvoxamine can reduce up to 32% the rates of prolonged hospitalization and emergency stay in patients with Covid-19, points out a study published on Wednesday (27) in the scientific journal “The Lancet Global Health”.

The work of Brazilian and Canadian researchers was focused on high-risk patients with comorbidities. In addition, the test protocol provided for use early in the inflammation caused by the new coronavirus.

AN ALERT: Fluvoxamine is a drug used to treat depression, OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) and anxiety disorders. the medicine is only sold with controlled revenue, was used under medical supervision in the tests and researchers warn that the results NOT should be used as justification for any type of self-medication.

Although the results are considered promising, more studies and protocols are needed to define, among other points, who can benefit from the drug, with what dosage and for how long it should be used.

Against cytokine storm

Despite initially being a medication used for psychiatric illnesses, fluvoxamine can act directly on the so-called “cytokine storms”. They occur when patients with Covid become seriously ill because their immune systems go out of control during their response to the infection.

Cytokine is the general name given to any protein that is secreted by cells and that affects the behavior of neighboring cells when they find the right receptors.

According to the researchers, research has shown that the drug also has anti-inflammatory properties that were effective against the effects of Sars-Cov-2 infection. In practice, fluvoxamine does not attack the virus itself, but helps to “moderate” the immune response.

Fluvoxamine is originally used to treat depression by acting on serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter, a chemical produced by the neuron that regulates mood and the release of some hormones. But it is known that medications can also have impacts on other areas of the body besides the one for which they were designed.

To act against Covid-19, the researchers bet on another form of action of fluvoxamine. In addition to acting on serotonin, it also stimulates receptors that strengthen the cell membrane, leading to a reduction in inflammation.

“It doesn’t attack the virus itself, but it helps in the ‘moderation’ of the immune response. It goes there on the cell surface and activates a protein that can block this cytokine response. So fluvoxamine does this modulation so that the immune response is only the necessary one and then it avoids the so-called ‘cytokine storm’”, explains Gilmar Reis, coordinator of the study here in Brazil, director of the research division of CARDRESEARCH and adjunct professor of the Department of Medicine at the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC-Minas ).

The survey was conducted in Brazil, in 11 cities in the state of Minas Gerais. The clinical trial began in January 2021. In all, 1,497 patients with confirmed Covid participated. Of these, 741 received fluvoxamine and 756 were in the control group, and received placebo.

Patients who had not yet been vaccinated and had at least one high risk factor, such as obesity and high blood pressure, were prioritized. The average age of the participants was around 50 years, and 58% were female.

In the analysis, the researchers looked at the complication rates of these patients with Covid, assessing the progression of hospitalization or prolonged stay in the emergency room.

Of the 741 participants who were treated in the emergency room with fluvoxamine, 79 needed medical treatment for more than six hours in the emergency room or were hospitalized, while in the control group, which received the placebo, this number rose to 119. , patients received the medication for 10 days, at an average cost of R$100.

The data also showed a reduction in the death rate among those who took at least 80% of the medication doses. While in the group that received fluvoxamine one death was registered, in the control group, that received the placebo, 12 deaths were registered.

“This is very important data, but we still look at it with reservations. If the patient, taking the drug, has a 90% lower chance of mortality, it is quite possible that he also plays an important role in reducing complications. If we had continued the study for 2,500 patients, maybe we would have shown it better, but in the current scenario of the pandemic, we think it was unethical to continue collecting data just to have this final outcome”, ponders Reis.

The research was carried out in partnership with researchers Edward Mills, Lehana Thabane and Gordon Guyatt, from McMaster University, in Canada. Together, they formed the “Together” research platform last year, which has been testing various drugs during the pandemic, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

For the study coordinators, one of fluvoxamine’s biggest advantages is its price. According to the treatment proposed for Covid-19 in the article, which would be to administer 100 mg twice a day for 10 days, the cost would be approximately R$ 100. Or less, if used on a large scale, at the national level, for example, in contracts negotiated with large laboratories.

So, for Edward Mills of McMaster University, this is a discovery of great impact, with clear benefits for public health.

“Fluvoxamine is much cheaper than monoclonal antibodies and is easy to administer, it can be used by the patient at home. It will be possible to take advantage of the entire production structure that already exists, for a drug that is already used. We have tested several drugs on the TOGHETER platform precisely because it is important to reposition those that are already available and have well-understood safety profiles, when they show good results for Covid-19”, points out Mills.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first antidepressant repositioned, in scientific jargon, to treat other diseases. Fluoxetine itself, for example, also went through this process when its antibacterial potential was discovered.

The next step now, according to the scientists, is to test the interaction of fluvoxamine with other medications. “We are going to continue the studies in Brazil, in the same research centers, but now combining fluvoxamine with other substances, such as inhaled corticosteroids, fluoxetine itself and budezonide, for example, to try to understand some questions that remained open”, he adds. the Canadian researcher.

WHO position and debate

In recent months, several health authorities have been carefully monitoring the results that are being released, and questioning possible gaps that still need to be explored.

In August of this year, therefore, before the current study was released, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) issued an opinion concluding that there was still insufficient data to prove the effectiveness of this medication against Covid, and emphasizing that studies need to advance.

In a statement, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) informed that the most recent report issued on fluvoxamine by the entity is dated October 1, 2021 and includes, among other works, the previous article by researchers Gilmar Reis and Edward Mills, published in August this year.

According to the document, the evidence presented so far on the potential use of fluvoxamine for the treatment of Covid-19 indicated that, for patients with mild cases of the disease, the medication probably reduces hospitalizations and apparently does not increase serious adverse effects, but more research is needed on the use of this medication.

For Otávio Berwanger, director of the Academic Research Organization (ARO) of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, the study was well designed, but it is still necessary to advance in some points, among them, to understand if fluvoxamine helps to reduce the death rate, if also works for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, defining which dosage should be administered and clarifying how it reacts to variants such as Delta.

“The study advances our knowledge of fluvoxamine, but we will only understand all this when we have all the studies, there are several groups. Even at the time the study was done, they were unvaccinated people, not fully vaccinated, so is that applicable for a person who got both doses? Or that he now received a booster dose, in the case of the elderly person who took Covid, the study does not answer that, at the time it was done. I mean, these drugs that are finally working for the patient in the outpatient clinic can be combined or another medication, what is the best therapeutic regimen?”, asks Berwanger.