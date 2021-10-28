Former Corinthians player steps on, tears opponent’s shirt in fight and is sent off at Copa Paulista

Formed by the Corinthians youth categories, defender Rodrigo Sam, who now defends XV de Piracicaba, was involved in a controversy at the Copa Paulista. The player was sent off after the end of the duel for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The defender, now 26 years old and on loan at XV de Piracicaba by Água Santa, tore São Caetano’s shirt during a fight between the players. The duel, it is worth mentioning, took place at the Barão da Serra Negra Stadium, in Piracicaba, last Tuesday – see video below.

The confusion started after São Caetano confirmed classification on penalties, by 4-3, and part of the ABC Paulista team went to celebrate the victory next to fans of XV de Piracicaba. The scene angered the players of the home team, who went after the visiting athletes, starting a general fight on the lawn.

In the midst of the conflict, Rodrigo Sam was filmed stepping and tearing a São Caetano shirt. Upon seeing the scene, the referee of the match warned the defender with a red card. The athlete even tried to reason with the judge while the confusion continued.

This Wednesday afternoon, the defender, through a video on his social networks, apologized to São Caetano and his fans for what happened. According to the player, the attitude was “thoughtless” and not intended to offend the opposing team – see below.

For Corinthians, Rodrigo Sam became a professional in 2015 after being captain of the champion team in Copinha that year. The athlete had his debut in the main one postponed due to dengue hemorrhagic fever and ended up playing only two matches for the club – one against XV de Piracicaba, for Paulista, and another against ABC de Natal, in a friendly.

As a result, the defender was loaned to Tigres do Brasil and Bragantino, in 2016. The following year, he defended the Oeste and, in 2018, he passed through Ituano, Boa Esporte and Novorizontino, until being definitively negotiated with Água Santa, in 2019.

Check out the moment of Rodrigo Sam’s expulsion

