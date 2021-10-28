Former Globo actress says she doesn’t believe in Father Fabio de Mello’s celibacy

WL! The actress Elisa Lucinda caused on social media and received several criticisms after making a controversial comment about the Priest Fabius in honey. Last Tuesday, October 26, she said she did not believe in the priest’s celibacy.

All this because, on Instagram, the priest posted a picture of him wearing sunglasses, jeans and a jacket. In the post, published yesterday afternoon, Fabio wrote: “The chicken in boots”. Elisa then made the following comment in the publication:

“I’m finding you very boy and seductive. I am against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. Yeah I agree. It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me,” he wrote.

The actress received criticism and messages of support from the priest’s fans. “Just because he’s a priest, can’t he have style? If so, are you not celibate? My God,” said one Internet user. “His comment shows a total lack of respect, as he is a priest. You are discrediting a sacred oath,” said one follower. “Yeah, not to mention that he’s always muscular, with clothes that show that! I love him with passion and I have nothing against it, but I would like to know what would happen if a nun decided to go to the gym and show off her healed body. Will we ever see this happen?” asked another user.

SEE TOO:

Father Fábio de Melo recalls his mother’s death by Covid-19: ‘I felt I lost everything’

Father Fábio de Melo reveals talent from the past by singing pagode and causa!

Father Fábio de Melo comments on Juliette’s photo and entertains fans

Later, on the morning of Wednesday, October 27th, she explained: “Imagine, guys, there’s no offense in my words. I don’t consider sex a sin. I think such a rite is a delay in the church. Adélia Prado says that either everything is blessed or nothing is blessed. And I think that this antagonism between faith and sex, mainly alienates young people. I’m not intolerant but critical. I know a lot of people who find him attractive and I don’t see any mistake in that”, concluded.

MISSING THE MOTHER

This Saturday, October 23, Father Fabio de Melo participated in the program “É De Casa”, shown by Rede Globo. The singer was present in the Promessas frame, which also had the presence of the duo Ana Vitoria.

On the occasion, the priest recalled the death of his mother, which happened in March this year due to complications caused by the coronavirus.

“My mother used to give me pieces to understand the mosaic of my existence. When she died, I felt like I lost everything. We’d better say ‘hi Mom’ or else I’ll call my mom. I don’t have that anymore… When you break this symbolic, something happens inside us that the word doesn’t explain. I’m still trying to understand what this emptiness is,” he said.

See+: Father Fábio de Melo tells an emotional experience when he remembers his mother

FAME

During the program, Father Fábio de Melo also spoke about how he deals with the criticism and pressures of being a public person.

“Being a public person is all the time being imagined. I know who I am, but people imagine me much better or much worse than I am. When I tell what happens to me, panic syndrome, depression, my anxieties, I am claiming the right to be me. A lot of people look at me and say I’m not a priest, that I like fame, as if I don’t have the ability to do other things. I chose to be a priest, a religious leader who speaks about himself, without fear of imperfections”, he said.

MAIN NEWS:

Vote for the poll and say who you want to be farmer of the week and get rid of Roça?

Farm 13: See how the sixth farm was formed

Muricio Souza, from volleyball, is removed and fined for homophobia

Farm 13: Bil indicates MC Gui to the farm

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon meet for son’s birthday

Travis Barker erases ex tattoo and honors fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian