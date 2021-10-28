France announces post-Brexit reprisals for fishing; UK considers measures ‘disproportionate’ | World

- Lack of labor causes fear of shortages in the UK
After Wednesday’s Council of Ministers, the French government decided that if there is no progress by the beginning of November, several measures will be applied.
The French government intends to ban the landing of British marine products in France and to install “systematic customs and sanitary controls on landed British products”.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal referred to a gradual response, with a possible “second series of measures”, with measures “on the supply of electricity to the Anglo-Norman islands”.
The British government later called French retaliations “disappointing” and “disproportionate”.
Commercial fight after Brexit
Countdown clock for Brexit, projected on the facade of the British Prime Minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street, London, arrives at 00:00 on Friday (31) — Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville
The announcement comes in the context of the conflict between the two countries over the number of licenses granted to French fishermen after Brexit in the Anglo-Norman islands. The issue of fishing is one of the most generating post-Brexit frictions between France and the UK, although it involves a small number of actors.
“The threats from France are disappointing and disproportionate and do not match what one would expect from a close ally and partner,” said a British government spokesman, quoted in a tweet by Brexit Secretary of State David Frost.
Frost denounced the lack of “official communication from the French government in this regard”.
In reaction to possible French measures, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman had previously indicated that there was “no formal contact” with the French government on this point.
“It is important to highlight that 98% of fishing licenses were granted,” added the prime minister.