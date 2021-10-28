Fred supports Maurício Souza, who was fired from Minas after homophobic posts: ‘That’s crazy’

after being fired from Minas Tennis Club by homophobic posts on his social networks, Maurício Souza received support from athletes from other sports, including striker Fred, from Fluminense. Shirt 9, who is recovering from a foot injury, was out of the club’s match, which lost to Santos 2-0 in Vila Belmiro this Wednesday.

In a publication by Mauricio, Fred commented: “That’s crazy! God bless you!” In the post, the central announced that he no longer worked for Minas, thanked him and stated that he is following the path “planting what I believe, my legacy continues! What I will leave for my children and grandchildren is what counts in the end”.

​It all started about a week ago, when part of the Minas-tenista fans stated that they were against the homophobic posts published by Maurício Souza on their social networks and that they did not feel represented by the athlete.

Fred commented on Maurício Souza’s publication (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Minas published a statement on Monday, saying it was a non-partisan club and opposed to any homophobic manifestation, but without announcing any punishment to the central. On Tuesday, the two sponsors of the Minas Gerais men’s team – Fiat Automóveis and Geradau – issued statements demanding a more severe attitude against the player by Minas.

A few hours later, on Tuesday night, the Minas Gerais club announced that Maurício Souza would be removed for an indefinite period, fined and that he would have been instructed to post a retraction. The player apologized on his Twitter account. This Wednesday, Maurício Souza posted a video on Instagram again apologizing for saying what he believes.