From Diego Alves with short arms, the longing for the “ex”: Flamengo’s elimination yields memes | Brazil’s Cup

Flamengo’s elimination in the Copa do Brasil for Athletico-PR, of course, did not go unnoticed on the internet. After the 3-0 defeat on Wednesday night, fans were unforgiving and filled social media with memes.
There was mockery with “short arms” by Diego Alves for not having saved the penalty. Missing coach Jorge Jesus. Gabigol erased and more. Check out some memes.
Elimination of Flamengo yields memes on the internet — Photo: Reproduction
