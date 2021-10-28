Front collision between pickup truck and trailer kills two people in BR Minas Gerais – Gerais

Accident occurred on a stretch of BR-262 between Arax and Ibi (photo: PRF/Disclosure) Two men died after a violent collision between a pickup and a truck this Wednesday morning (October 27), on BR-262, in the municipality of Ibi, in Alto Paranaba. The vehicles crashed head-on, which left the car disfigured.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported that the accident occurred around 6:15 am today, when a Fiat Strada – with Ub license plate (MG) – invaded against the grain. The driver was heading towards Arax and hit head-on with a truck from Presidente Prudente (SP), which was on the opposite lane.

After the crash, the pickup stopped under the cargo vehicle and was dragged for about 200 meters, stopping only at a bend. The 30-year-old driver and the 36-year-old passenger died at the scene.

According to the truck driver’s version, Strada was dragged about 200 meters after the collision. (photo: PRF/Disclosure)

A team from the Triunfo Concebra concessionaire, which manages the stretch, extricated the victims.

The technical expertise of the Civil Police was called upon to carry out the usual work and the bodies were sent to the IML in Arax. The trailer driver suffered no injuries.

The traffic on the highway operated in the stop and go system for about two hours, and was released in the morning.