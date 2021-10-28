Gabi Prado evaluates Gui Araújo’s participation in “A Fazenda 13”, and says: “It was always a liar”; watch

And the “exposed” continues… Gui Araújo’s participation in “A Fazenda 13” has not been the most positive out here. After getting involved in a big controversy when talking about an alleged betrayal of Jade Picon, the presenter was put as a liar by people who were close to him. This Tuesday (26), Gabi Prado, who has lived a lot with the pawn in past seasons of “On Vacation with Ex Brazil“, also stated that he has a habit of saying things that are not true.

During her participation in “Selfie Service”, Lucas Selfie’s podcast, the digital influencer evaluated Gui Araújo’s participation in the reality show on Record TV. In the chat, Gabi Prado herself instigated the agenda, questioning the presenter about what he thought of people who lie within the program. Already knowing who the friend was talking about, he analyzed: “I think he is one of the greatest strategists there. If he spoke a little less he would do very well, I think”.

Lipe Ribeiro, who was also part of the program, gave his opinion. “I think he’s being really dumb!”, shot. Gabi agreed with Selfie, and exemplified that the times Gui Araújo distorted Adriane Galisteu’s speeches in eliminations were a way to gain points in the game. “He goes there, no one has access to what Adriane says, he goes back inside the house telling a story, and people are afraid to put him back on [na roça]. This is a great strategy”, highlighted.

“If it’s thought out, it’s brilliant!”, praised Lucas Selfie. It was there that Prado delivered his opinion of the pawn of his previous acquaintances. “It’s not thought, it really lies! I’ve been living with Gui since the first ‘On Vacation with the Ex’. He’s a liar anyway. He was always a liar. He was a liar on ‘On Vacation with the Ex,’ he was a liar with Gabi [Brandt, ex-namorada do peão]. He is like this. But, thinking strategically, the people inside will be afraid to put him in the fields”, the influencer theorized.

