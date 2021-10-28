Gabigol’s mother exchanges offenses with fans after elimination

Flamengo’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil stirred up the spirits and generated confusion in the Maracanã’s departure. Unhappy with the attitude of a group, Lindalva Barbosa, Gabigol’s mother, discussed and exchanged insults with fans.

The top scorer was leaving the stadium when he was the target of protests from some of the red-blacks and, booed, was defended by his mother. Lindalva then came to her son’s defense and the atmosphere warmed up (video above).

People present at the scene said that the discussion did not result in physical aggression, although tempers were quite heated at the time.

Still on the lawn, shirt 9 starred in another episode of aggression. On his way to the locker room, he was hit with a glass of beer in the face.

The player hasn’t scored for eight matches with Fla’s shirt and is experiencing his biggest fast since he arrived at the club. After the stumble, he asked for support from the fan.

“I think this moment is complicated, difficult. We understand the revolt of the fans, but this team has been champion of many things. You have to know how to lose and win. Of course, at Flamengo we want to win, win and win, but we weren’t happy, we lost 3-0 at home, it’s disappointing, but we’ve already demonstrated several times that we can come back and get back up,” he told TV Globo, asking for support from fans then:

“It’s calm, we have the Brazilian Nationals and a Libertadores final. So it’s very calm and thinking straight. The fans, in my opinion, have to support, help us. With everyone together, we can follow this path of titles “.

On Saturday, the Rubro-negro receives a visit from Atlético-MG, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Nationals. Galo has a 13-point advantage over the red-black team and a new setback could complicate things at Gávea.