Gabriel Pereira, from Corinthians, becomes Flamengo’s target and 3 more from Serie A

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Considered one of the great revelations of the Brasileirão 2021, attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira may leave Corinthians for free soon. The player, who became a starter with Sylvinho, has a contract until the end of March next year and has not renewed with the club alvinegro.

However, there are big clubs in the player’s sights in an attempt to buy the athlete free of charge. In Europe, according to journalist Luis Fabiani, from Meu Timão, Benfica is negotiating to be able to count on the player at the turn of the year.

According to the TNT Sports portal, interest in Gabriel Pereira also reached other clubs in foreign football. In Brazil, four teams from Serie A also want to have the young Corinthians player: Flamengo, Internacional, Athletico and São Paulo.

Despite having won his first chances in the professional squad in 2020, Gabriel Pereira spent a period away from matches at the beginning of 2021 and came back to be related months ago, already under the command of Sylvinho. There are already 11 games, two goals and one career assistance.

