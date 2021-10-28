Galeano undergoes ankle surgery and becomes embezzled to São Paulo – 10/27/2021

São Paulo announced that striker Galeano underwent surgery on his right ankle today (27). The player suffered a sprain during training at the CT of Barra Funda, 10 days ago, according to the São Paulo club. After imaging examinations, the need for an operation to repair the ligament was found.

According to the club, Galeano should start the recovery process at Reffis, the physiotherapy and physiological sports rehabilitation center in São Paulo. There is no forecast when he will return to being an option for coach Rogério Ceni.

Galeano is the third player recovering from surgery at São Paulo. Besides him, defensive midfielder William is recovering from an arthroscopy in his right knee, while defender Walce is recovering from an operation on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Original striker, Galeano had been an option at right-back with Hernán Crespo. Without giving space to Orejuela, the Argentine coach used to move the Paraguayan to the position when he couldn’t count on Igor Vinícius and Daniel Alves.

Galeano’s loan contract ends at the end of the current season. São Paulo has not yet agreed on the extension of the assignment or the definitive purchase of the player.