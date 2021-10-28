Galisteu guides Sthefane Matos to position himself in the game

by

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

10/28/2021 00h34Updated on 10/28/2021 01:42 AM

Winner of the farmer’s seventh test of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), in the early hours of today, Sthe Matos returned to the reality show headquarters with a smile from ear to ear, and received advice from the presenter Adriane Galisteu to appear in the game.

After entering the door, the digital influencer won a strong hug from Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades, who celebrated her success in the competition:

“Oh, Miss. I don’t believe it,” commented Bil Araújo.

Afterwards, the presenter of “A Fazenda 21” went live to gather requests for help from the roceiros audience and advised the new farmer to use her reign to appear in the game.

I want to give you some advice: enjoy your reign, position yourself and be happy! Galistian

