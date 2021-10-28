Galo dispatches Fortaleza at Castelão and goes to the final of the Copa do Brasil

No suffering and victory by 2-1. That’s exactly how Atlético-MG guaranteed the classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, who beat Flamengo in the middle of Maracanã. With a goal by Diego Costa, at 13 minutes of the second half, and by Hulk, at 38, the team led by coach Cuca extended their advantage and left the semifinal with 6-1 on the aggregate scoreboard. On the way, the miners had defeated the people from Ceará by 4 to 0, in Mineirão.

Champion in 2014, Galo will seek the bi-championship on December 12th and 15th. Interestingly, Hurricane, champion of 2019, will also fight for the second Olympic round in the national tournament.

However, now it’s time to turn the key to the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday (30), the leader of the most important competition in the country visits Flamengo, at Maracanã. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, Renato Gaúcho’s team will try to defeat Cuca’s team to reduce the crisis and keep alive in the fight for the cup. Galo, in turn, wants the victory to shoot even more at the top of the table and see the bi-championship up close.

Atletico-MG greatly modified

Having a great advantage at Castelão, Cuca chose to rest some of the main parts of the squad, aiming at the game against Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro. Opting for the lineup with three defenders (Alonso, Rabelo and Réver), the coach also promoted the entries of Alan Franco, Tchê Tchê, Vargas and Diego Costa.

Who did well: Cuca and Diego Costa

Knowing how to make use of the advantage acquired in Belo Horizonte, the Athletic coach was perfect in the strategy of holding Fortaleza and avoiding big scares. The place in the final was far from being threatened.

The 19 shirt, in turn, in addition to fighting all the time for the ball, was the author of the goal that bathed the hosts in cold water and placed Atlético-MG in the decision of the Copa do Brasil.

first time warm

The first 45 minutes of the match at Castelão did not present a single ounce of emotion. As expected, Fortaleza went on the attack, tried to open the score, while Atlético-MG controlled the actions and, when possible, tried to pull counterattacks.

Over time, the game became more tense and players started small arguments; however, nothing out of the ordinary.

bucket of cold water

After 13 minutes of the second stage, Diego Costa opened the scoring for Galo and, there, guaranteed the classification of the miners to the tournament’s decision. In strength, race and speed, the 19 shirt swelled the net and scored the fourth goal with the Atletican shirt, in nine matches played.

Hulk! Hulk! Hulk!

Triggered in the final minutes of the second stage, Hulk took the opportunity to beat the penalty in a bid caused by Sasha and isolated himself in the artillery of the competition, with six goals scored. In addition, shirt 7 reached the 26th goals of the season.

Romarinho discounts

With the support and recognition of the fans, even with two defeats by Galo, Fortaleza’s goal was missing. And he came in the 44th minute, with Romarinho. And that was it.

GAME SHEET:

FORTRESS 1 x 2 ATHLETIC-MG

Reason: Brazil Cup semifinals game

Date: October 27, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Arbitration: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP) Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Yellow card: Wellington Paulista, Ronald, Igor Torres (FOR); Reverse (CAM)

Goals: Diego Costa, for Atlético-MG, at 13 minutes of the second half, and Hulk, at 38; Romarinho, at 44 minutes to Fortaleza.

FORTRESS: Marcelo Boeck; Éderson, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Edinho (Osvaldo), Felipe, Ronald (Daniel Guedes), Matheus Vargas (Romarinho) and Bruno Melo; Wellington Paulista (Henríquez) and David (Igor Torres). Technician: Vojvoda

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Réver, Rabello, Alonso, Arana (Dodo); Jair (Nathan), Alan Franco (Borrero), Tchê Tchê; Vargas (Hulk) and Diego Costa (Sasha). Technician: Cuca.