Genetic Analysis Reveals Origin of Mysterious Mummies Found in Mainland China | World

Since the late 1990s, the discovery of hundreds of naturally mummified human remains dating from around 2000 BC to 200 AD in the Tarim Basin area of ​​China’s Xinjiang region has attracted international attention due to their “Western” physical appearance, their woolen clothing and their agro-pastoral activity which included cattle, sheep and goats, wheat, barley, millet and even kefir cheese..

Buried in boat coffins in an arid desert, Tarim’s mummies have long intrigued scientists and inspired countless theories about their enigmatic origins.

Their livestock-centered economic activity and unusual physical appearance have led some scholars to speculate that they were descendants of Yamnaya herders, a highly mobile Bronze Age society from the steppes of the Black Sea region of southern Russia. Others believed that its origins came from the Central Asian desert oasis cultures of the Bactria-Margiana Archaeological Complex, a group with strong genetic ties to the first farmers of the Iranian plateau.

To better understand the origin of the founding population of the Tarim Basin mummies, who first settled in the region in places like Xiaohe and Gumugou around 2000 BC, an international team made up of experts from China, South Korea, the United States and Germany analyzed genetic data from thirteen of the earliest known mummies in the Tarim Basin, dating from about 2,100 to 1,700 BC, along with five individuals dating from about 3,000 to 2,800 BC in a neighboring basin, the Dzungarian.

Much to the researchers’ surprise, it turned out that the Tarim mummies were not newcomers to the region, but appear to be direct descendants of a local population that had virtually disappeared at the end of the last Ice Age. This population, known as the Ancient Northern Eurasians (ANE) survives only a fraction of the genomes of today’s populations, with indigenous populations in Siberia and the Americas having the highest proportions known, around 40%.

In contrast to today’s populations, the Tarim Basin mummies show no evidence of mixing with any other groups of their time, instead forming a previously unknown isolated group that likely experienced an extreme and prolonged genetic bottleneck before becoming establish in the Tarim Basin.

“Archaeogeneticists have long looked to Holocene NSA populations to better understand the genetic history of Inland Eurasia. We found it in the most unexpected place,” says Choongwon Jeong, senior author of the study and professor of Biological Sciences at Seoul National University.

Unlike the Tarim Basin, the early inhabitants of the neighboring Dzungarian Basin descended not only from local populations but also from western steppe pastoral populations such as the Afanasievo, a group with strong genetic links to the early Bronze Age Yamanya. Genetic characterization of the early Bronze Age Dzungarians also helped to clarify the ancestry of other known pastoral groups, such as the Chemurchek, who later spread north into the Altai Mountains and Mongolia.

The discoveries of genetic mixing across the Tarim Basin throughout the Bronze Age make it even more remarkable that the mummies of the Tarim Basin showed no evidence of having intermingled..

However, although the Tarim Basin groups were genetically isolated, they were not culturally isolated. Analysis of their dental calculations confirmed that dairy farming of cattle, sheep and goats was already practiced by the founding population, and that they were well aware of the different cultures, cuisines and technologies around them.

“Despite being genetically isolated, the Bronze Age peoples of the Tarim Basin were remarkably culturally cosmopolitan – they built their cuisine around West Asian wheat and dairy, East Asian millet and medicinal plants like ephedra, from Central Asia,” says Christina Warinner, senior author of the study, professor of anthropology at Harvard University, and lead researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.