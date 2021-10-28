Gerdau should continue to pay out bright dividends, analysts point out

the numbers of Gerdau (GGBR4) pleased analysts, and even more, made investors happy. Last Wednesday morning, the company reported dividends with yields of up to 11%.

The big question is whether the company will continue to pay good profits to its shareholders. And, according to the BTG, the trend is yes.

For Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, in addition to net income of BRL 5.59 billion, an increase of 604%, Gerdau is managing to reduce its net debt.

In the quarter, the number was R$8.7 billion, with leverage of 0.5 times, “which we consider quite healthy”. In all, the company generated R$3.8 billion in cash.

“We expect working capital to normalize ahead to ‘recover’ some of these investments, so prospects for FCF (cash generation) should remain bright,” they say.

In addition, the duo points out that Gerdau combines a series of qualities: strong revenue growth, low leverage and cash generation and a themed game (real estate).

Prices and demands

Regarding demand, BTG reminds that if the China continues with its decarbonization efforts, the global steel supply is at risk.

“We see the stock price in a reversal already in 2022. We also believe in the structural strength of the real estate markets in Brazil and we expect that the demand for long steel will increase in 2022”, he points out.

robust numbers

To the Now Investments, the numbers in Brazil came in strong, with the Ebitda margin at 40% (stable quarter-on-quarter), mainly due to stronger-than-expected sales and price increases, partially offset by costs.

“North America continued in a positive trend, with an Ebitda margin of 25%, due to higher prices than projected”, point out analysts Thiago Lofiego and Luiza Mussi.

In the duo’s view, Gerdau’s earnings dynamics should remain healthy in the coming quarters as the company continues to enjoy a combination of end-use demand still above pre-pandemic levels and a healthy pricing environment.

At the same time, they say, Gerdau shares price a material deterioration in fundamentals in 2022, “which we view as excessively pessimistic.”

According to analysts’ calculations, Gerdau is traded at 3.5 times the EV/Ebitda (company value over operating result), with a cash generation yield of 15%.

Both Ágora and BTG have a purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$46 and R$43.