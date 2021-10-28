German press rocks Bayern

The mishap suffered by Bayern Munich in the German Cup against Borussia Monchengladbach reverberated in the German press. Local newspapers called the 5-0 a ‘disaster’ and ‘one of the greatest humiliations in the club’s history’.

The newspaper ‘Berliner Morgenpost‘ said the Bavarians put on a ‘horrible performance’, which resulted in their elimination from the competition: “Sloppy, sleepy, terrible: Bayern Munich flew out of the German Cup after a horrible performance.”

Besides him, the ‘Bild’ compared the setback with the famous 7-1 of Germany against Brazil. For them, Nagelsmann’s commands will carry this negative weight.

“In Gladbach, the Bavarians experienced one of the greatest humiliations in the club’s history. What 7-1 against Germany means for Brazil, 5-0 at Borussia is now for the proud Munich team: a historic disaster!” , said part of the story.

Finally, the ‘Augsburger-Allgemeine’ reported that while Borussia lived a ‘magical night’, Bayern experienced a great humiliation: “Historical Cup fiasco for FC Bayern and magic night for Gladbach: Cup record holder humiliated .”

With the result, Bayern says goodbye early in the German Cup for the second consecutive year. The team had been eliminated last season by Holstein Kiel, of the German second division, also in the second phase of the dispute.