Gilberto Braga’s husband, Edgar Moura Brasil pronounces on the author’s death – Zoeira

the decorator Edgar Moura Brazil, 66, who was married to Gilberto Braga for 48 years, manifested itself this Wednesday (27) for the first time after the death of the author of soap operas.

He shared the tribute of a house of decorations with the message: “RIP (rest in peace) Gilberto Braga, your works are always alive in our memories”.

Subtitle: Double married in 2014 Photograph: reproduction

Second The globe, Gilberto and Edgar, despite being together for almost 50 years, only got married in 2014.

Gilberto Braga’s death

Braga died aged 75 this Tuesday (26). he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and he was hospitalized at Hospial Copa Star, in Rio de Janeiro.

The writer began his career at TV Globo in the 1970s, where he made miniseries and soap operas acclaimed by the public, such as “Slave Isaura” (1976).

He was born in Rio de Janeiro, on November 1, 1945. He attended the Faculty of Arts at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro and began working teaching at the Alliance Française.

Later, he worked as a theater and film critic for the newspaper The globe.

Novels by Gilberto Braga

He debuted on TV Globo as an author in 1972, with an adaptation of “A Dama das Camélias”, by Alexandre Dumas, for a “Caso Especial”.

Gilberto Braga’s first experience in telenovela was with “Corrida do Ouro”, in 1974, when he shared authorship with Lauro César Muniz and Janete Clair.

The first hit came two years later, with “Escrava Isaura”. In 1978, he debuted in prime time, with one of his biggest hits: “Dancin’ Days”.

His debut in miniseries was with “Anos Dourados”, in 1986. He stood out for writing unforgettable villains.

Main works

The plot revolves around the rivalry between two sisters: ex-convict Júlia Matos (Sônia Braga) and socialite Yolanda Pratini (Joana Fomm). Accused of running over and killing a night watchman, Julia is sentenced to 22 years in prison.

After serving half the sentence, she gets parole. From then on, she tries, in every way, to get rid of the stigma of being an ex-convict.

His first challenge is to win back the love of his daughter, Marisa (Gloria Pires). The girl was raised by Yolanda who, afraid of losing her niece, makes it difficult for mother and daughter to get closer.

In her struggle to reintegrate into society, Júlia meets diplomat Cacá (Antonio Fagundes) and the two live a troubled romance throughout history.

Throughout the plot, she is again arrested, but returns to freedom and marries Ubirajara (Ary Fontoura), a rich man in love with her.

The big turnaround in history takes place when Júlia returns to Brazil, after a trip to Europe, completely changed.

Corruption and lack of ethics were highlighted in Vale Tudo, which denounced the reversal of values ​​in Brazil in the late 1980s.

The authors centered the discussion on honesty and dishonesty in the antagonism between mother and daughter: the integral Raquel Accioli (Regina Duarte) is the opposite of her daughter Maria de Fátima (Gloria Pires), an unscrupulous young woman with a horror of poverty, who, right in the first chapters from the soap opera, she sells the only property of her family, in Paraná, and flees with the money to Rio de Janeiro in order to become a model.

Raquel goes after her daughter and meets business administrator Ivan Meirelles (Antonio Fagundes), with whom she falls in love.

To earn a living, he starts selling sandwiches on the beach, with the help of his friend Audálio (Pedro Paulo Rangel), known as Poliana.

The plot has as its central axis the rivalry between two women: the successful businesswoman and former model Maria Clara Diniz (Malu Mader), owner of production company Mello Diniz, and the secretive and envious Laura Prudente da Costa (Cláudia Abreu), who approaches Maria Clara claiming to be her biggest fan and gets a job at her company.

In fact, Laura is an upstart who doesn’t just want to take everything from the other, but to transform herself into a new Maria Clara.

The reason for Laura’s hatred for her mistress is that she is the daughter of the true muse of the song that made Maria Clara a rich and famous woman, while she and her mother had a miserable life.

Maria Clara, however, always believed that the song Musa de Verão was composed by her ex-fiancé Wagner in her honor.

To carry out the plan to destroy her rival, Laura has the help of Marcos (Márcio Garcia), her lover and accomplice.

Another great villain in history is the ambitious and unscrupulous Renato Mendes (Fábio Assunção), editor of Fama magazine and nephew of Lineu, who dreams of one day assuming the presidency of Grupo Vasconcelos.

Renato becomes involved with Laura, who sees him as one more ally to destroy Maria Clara.

The antagonism between the twins Paula and Taís, played by Alessandra Negrini, and the thirst for power of the young businessman Olavo (Wagner Moura) set the tone for the soap opera.

Paula and Taís have opposite personalities, and only discover each other’s existence throughout the plot.

That’s when the clashes start. The bad character Taís tries to destroy her sister’s love relationship with upstanding Daniel (Fábio Assunção), an executive in the same business group where Olavo works.

This, in turn, does everything to prevent Daniel from succeeding the powerful Antenor Cavalcanti (Tony Ramos), his uncle, as president of the company.

Skulduggery, Olavo is aware of Antenor’s preference for Daniel and tries to defame his competitor’s reputation, showing himself capable of anything, even killing, to achieve his goal.