Gilberto Braga’s husband laments the author’s death: ‘Thinking about the future without you is difficult’ | celebrities

Rio – The love story between Gilberto Braga and Edgar Moura Brasil lasted almost 50 years, but was interrupted by the author’s death at the age of 75, victim of complications caused by a generalized infection. In a post on social media, this Wednesday night, the decorator spoke about the loss of her husband and the future without him in a posthumous letter.

“Gilberto, my dear, what can we say about a 49-year-old companion of respect, affection, affection, friendship. What can we say about a friend with whom I have lived much more than two thirds of my life. who taught me and with whom I maintained, a sincere, deep relationship and that I also helped in a mutual growth. Since I was 18 years old I have had him as a friend, companion, lover. In short, my Porto Seguro. Today I feel very lonely , but I know we’ve made friends who will help me make up for your absence,” began Edgar, who received affectionate messages through social networks after the loss of her husband.

“Gilberto I am immensely proud to have shared this successful path with you, where you innovated the language of Brazilian television drama. To have followed your so deserved recognition and to know that I was fortunate to have had an exceptional life in joy, sadness and success on the side. I was extremely lucky to have lived with you, sweet, brilliant and who knew how to capture the world around us like few others,” continued Edgar.

Before finishing, he talked about how much the author of hits such as “Vale Tudo” and “Paraíso Tropical” was loved by the artistic class and fans. “Today, at our physical farewell, I saw how much you were loved. Anyway, my dear, the emptiness in my life was left and thinking about a future without you is very difficult. Everyone who is presently or in thoughts is with me at this moment, my deepest thanks for the affection and love”, concluded Edgar.