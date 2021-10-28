Gilberto Braga’s husband speaks after the death of the novelist

The death of Gilberto Braga left all of Brazil in mourning, after all, the country lost one of the greatest novella writers who ever exercised that profession.

After the news was revealed, many famous people left their condolences to the author through social networks, including those closest to him.

Edgar Moura Brasil, husband of Gilberto Braga, spoke for the first time about what happened through Instagram stories, sharing a reels of homage from the Santa Cruz Home Bazaar to the writer

“His works will always be alive in our memory”, said a brief text accompanying the tribute.

It is noteworthy that Edgar and Gilberto lived for 48 years together, and made their relationship official when they got married in 2014, with actress Deborah Evelyn as godmother of the ceremony.

WEEKEEPING, BURIAL AND CAREER DETAILS

The wake of writer and author Gilberto Braga took place this Wednesday afternoon, October 27, in Rio de Janeiro, in a ceremony restricted to the family. The funeral was scheduled for 4pm.

One of television’s most famous authors, Braga would turn 76 on Monday, November 1st. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease for two years.

At G1, the author’s nephew, Bernardo Araújo, said that his uncle had been hospitalized since Friday (22) and suffered septicemia.

Septicemia is a condition of exaggerated response to an infection in the body, whether by bacteria, fungi or viruses, which ends up causing organic dysfunction, that is, it hinders the normal functioning of the body.

Gilberto Braga is responsible for several soap operas that marked an era such as “Escrava Isaura”, from 1976, Dancin’ Days, from 1978, “Corpo a Corpo”, from 1984, “Vale Tudo”, from 1988, Rainha da Sucata, from 1990, where he collaborated, “O Dono do Mundo”, 1991, “Celebridade”, 2003, “Paraíso Tropical”, 2007, “Insensato Coração”, 2011 and “Babilônia”, 2015.

