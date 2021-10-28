Girl is found alive next to her mother, dead of hypothermia, in a forest with bears | World

reproduction Olga Davydova, dead of hypothermia in Russia

A 10-year-old girl was found “minutes from death” this week in a forest in the Vladimir region (Russia) beside the body of her mother, who died of hypothermia.

Polina had gone out for a sudden daytime walk with her mother through the bear-infested forest area, but the two of them were not in clothes suitable for sub-zero night temperatures.

A search team involving 80 volunteers, police sniffer dogs, drones and a helicopter eventually found Polina shivering deep in the forest about 8km from where they were last seen. The child received first aid and warm clothing and was taken to hospital.

“The life and health of the child are not in danger,” said the Russian Investigation Committee.

According to the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, Polina spent the entire night sitting next to her mother’s dead body, Olga Davydova.

The 36-year-old woman, a resident of Gus-Khrustalny, was reportedly distraught by the recent death of her mother, 58-year-old Svetlana Pankova, a Covid-19 victim.

Local authorities said that before her death, her grandmother was Polina’s main caregiver. The girl should be handed over to social workers and sent to a shelter, if no relatives can show up to take care of her.