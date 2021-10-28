Globo is the target of criticism from the imperial family because of Dom Pedro in a soap opera

THE Globe is being the target of a manifesto made by an important family in Brazil. the relatives of Dom Pedro II are criticizing in the times of the emperor, currently on display in the 6pm range.

The descendants of the Emperor of Brazil’s family published a repudiation note against the plot, which talks about the monarch’s trajectory. They repudiated what they called “attacks” by the Rio station against the honor of Dom Pedro II, who is portrayed in the plot by Selton Mello.

“At the call of friendly people and those who today constitute a strong monarchic current, we express, with just indignation, not only as their descendants and dynastic heirs, but also as Brazilians who truly love their homeland and value its history, our repudiation of attacks TV Globo, through his soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, against the honor of Emperor Dom Pedro II”, declares the letter open.

The imperial family still highlights: “Dom Pedro II was our best Head of State, whose good work in conducting public destinies in Brazil, over almost half a century of personal reign, is still felt today. Master of private customs known to be unblemished, the Emperor was also a model family man, pillar of the home, gentle and manly protector of his own”.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional patterns, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and systematically denigrating our Nation”, the text, published on Instagram, also says.

Finally, the full letter: “However, the greatest biographer of Dom Pedro II is, without a doubt, the Brazilian people, who, almost 130 years after his death in the unjust and painful Exile, have not forgotten the great respectability, paternality and, above all, the Brazilianness of his figure, and for that very reason he rejects the lying attacks against his memory”.

“It is not surprising, therefore, that the soap opera is registering very weak ratings, much to the consternation of the network, as has been reported in the press.”