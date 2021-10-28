Globoplay brings together horror series and movies to get into the Halloween mood; check out the news! | series

O Halloween is approaching and there will be no shortage of terrifying options to get in the mood and enjoy the halloween the best way. So, prepare the popcorn bucket, because until October 31, Globoplay will bring new content to marathon. The last episodes of the second season of the series ‘Evil – Supernatural Contacts’ arrive exclusively at Globoplay, as well as the movie ‘Gap’.
With the first episodes released in late September, the series features the story of Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a skeptical psychologist who joins David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training, and contractor Ben Shroff ( Aasif Mandvi) to investigate a series of mysteries involving alleged miracles, demonic possessions and other occurrences.
🎧 Hear chilling stories on the Halloween special from the Logbook podcast, with Jeska Grecco and Leandro Neko! 👇
Another Globoplay exclusive release is the national movie “Lacuna”, based on an intriguing family drama surrounded by suspense. The plot addresses the troubled relationship between Sofia (Lorena Comparato) and her mother, Helena (Kika Kalache). Both live in a dense and fragmented environment, riddled with guilt over a mysterious family past.
In this movie, on Sarah’s birthday, her best friend Victoria gives her a genetic testing kit as a gift. But that night, Victoria dies. Weeks later, Sarah receives a visit from the police.
In the horror movie, two friends go out in search of a night of fun, but they come across a zombie army. With only an ax, the two join Raven in a difficult fight for survival.
Other releases 👇👻
The platform will also make available other exclusive content, such as: “Unprotected”, “Infidelidade”, and “O Labyrinth”, in addition to the hit “It: A Coisa”.
