Goals and best moments of Flamengo 0 x 3 Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil | 10/27/2021

With the classification, Athletico-PR will face Atlético-MG in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo came back with everything for the second half. Rio de Janeiro’s Rubro-Negro pressed from the first minute and tried at all costs to discount the score to later reach a draw. However, the team stopped on goalkeeper Santos who made a great game. At the end of the game, Athletico-PR’s almanac counterattack and Zé Ivaldo closed the Flamengo coffin. End of chat at Maracanã: Flamengo 0 x 2 Athletico-PR.

It ends at Maracanã. Athletico-PR beat Flamengo 3-0 and is in the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Kenedy submits and the goalkeeper of Hurricane makes another save. What a prank by the goalkeeper.

let’s go to 51

Another beautiful counterattack from Hurricane, Zé Ivaldo starts from the defense, makes the score and receives in front. He touches the exit of Diego Alves and kills the game at Maracanã.

Flamengo fans curse the rubro-negro coach at Maracanã.

Flamengo goes to the end of the game with one more player looking for a draw.

Khellven, who has just joined, was sent off after a harsh foul on Vitinho. Var called the referee to issue the red card.

Hurricane appears again in attack with Christian, but Flamengo’s defense makes the cut.

In the other match of the night, Atlético-MG is beating Fortaleza at Castelão by 1-0, goal scored by Diego Costa. As they already won the first match at Mineirão by 4-0, Galo is guaranteeing the final of the Copa do Brasil.

With this result, Athletico-PR is guaranteeing the classification of the final of the Copa do Brasil. To qualify, Flamengo needs to turn the game around, or tie and take the decision to the penalty shootout.

We’re past half of the second half.

Athletico-PR can’t get past the midfield.

Striker receives free kick into the area and isolates the ball.

Good move by Michael, Everton Ribeiro finishes low and Santos saves another one.

Gsbigol grabs the leftovers at the entrance to the area and knocks them out.

Rubro-Negro continues on top of Athletico-PR, which defends itself as best it can.

After a corner kick, Léo Pereira heads and the ball passes very close to the goal.

Michael plays messi and hits the crossbar of Athletico-PR. What a move!

Goalkeeper makes a good save on Andreas Pereira’s kick.

Flamengo starts by pressing Athletico-PR in this second half. Two corners with less than three minutes of play.

Michael makes good individual play and finds Bruno Henrique. He submits and Santos makes a good defense.

Flamengo returns with an alteration. Michael enters Diego’s place.

Ball rolling for the final 45 minutes of Flamengo 0 x 2 Athletico-PR.

Amazing Athletico-PR in the game so far. After just five minutes of play, Nokão opened the penalty kick. After that, the team didn’t let Flamengo play and even found the second goal in a beautiful counterattack at the end of the game. Once again, Nikão expanded on goalkeeper Diego Alves’ failure. Athletico-PR 2 x 0 Flemish. Let’s go to the second half.

Finish the first 45 minutes at Maracanã. Athletico-PR is beating Flamengo 2-0.

Andreas receives a free-kick from the penalty spot, but isolates the ball.

It’s from Nikão! Athletico-PR’s fulminating counterattack, Nilan scores with Kayser and receives in front. He fills his foot and marks the second of the Hurricane.

Terans risks from a distance, the ball deflects and passes close to the goal.

Pressure from Flamengo in Maracanã. Athletico-PR can’t get out of suffocation.

Bruno Henrique catches a nice volley and Santos makes the save.

After consulting the Var, the referee cancels the penalty kick.

Var calls the referee to evaluate the score.

Referee scores a penalty for Flamengo.

We arrived within 30 minutes of the first half. Flamengo keeps the ball, but can’t press. Athletico-PR defends itself well.

Flamengo presses! After surveying in the area, Rodrigo Caio straightens his head and Léo Pereira finishes off.

Everton Ribeiro finds Gabigol and Santos manages to intervene and make the defense.

Bruno Henrique is launched in front, but defender removes the danger

With this result, Athletico-PR is qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo tries to leave for the game in search of a draw.

Nikão hits low in the corner and opens the scoreboard for Hurricane

Athletico-PR has a chance to open the scoreboard

Judge scores a penalty for Athletico-PR.

Referee is called to monitor. Possible penalty for Athletico-PR.

Renato Kayser falls in the area and Athletico-PR players are asking for a penalty.

Absences and discussions at the start of the match at Maracanã.

The game starts at Maracanã.

In honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil.

In a little while, the ball will roll at Maracanã.

Players warmed up and have already left the field of play. Almost everything ready for departure.

Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates the game, assisted by Fabricio Vilarinho and Bruno Raphael Pires. Elmo Resende Alves Cunha will be the video referee.

Richard, Nicolas, Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi are injured. Bissoli has already played in the Copa do Brasil for Cruzeiro.

Arrascaeta and Pedro are hurt. David Luiz is not registered for the Copa do Brasil.

Whoever wins guarantees a place in the final. Another draw leads to the dispute for penalty kicks, there is no qualifying goal criterion.

In the first match, Athletico-PR and Flamengo drew 2-2 in Curitiba. Flamengo opened the scoring with Thiago Maia, Pedro Henrique and Renato Kayser turned the game to Hurricane, but Pedro, in the last minute, tied for a penalty .

Good night, fan. In a little while, the ball rolls at Maracanã to Flamengo x Athletico-PR for the second game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. It’s worth a spot in the competition’s grand final. Together, let’s follow all the moves, goals and best moments of this match in real time at VAVEL Brasil.

Date: 10/27/2021

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Globo and SportTV. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.



Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho (Thiago Maia / Michael); Bruno Henrique and Gabigol

Artillery at play. With four goals scored, forward Renato Kayser disputes the artillery of the competition. For that, they will need to score more goals, as Hulk, with five goals, is still in contention.

Flamengo will have for this match the return of forwards Bruno Henrique and Gabigol, recovered from injury. Arrascaeta and David Luiz follow out.

The Rubro-Negro from Paraná wants to repeat the feat of 2019, when he eliminated Jorge Jesus’ famous Flamengo on penalties. On that occasion, the team won the title of the Copa do Brasil.

Troubled week in Gávea. If the defeat in the derby against Fluminense was not enough, Rubro-Negro still had an internal discussion due to the injury of striker Pedro, who would have entered the field without playing conditions, aggravating his injury.

After the 2-2 draw in the first game, Flamengo and Athletico-PR decide a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Whoever wins qualifies and a new draw will lead the dispute to a penalty shootout.