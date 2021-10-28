Google Announces Android 12L Focused on Tablets and Foldables

Google announced this Wednesday (27), during the Android Developer Summit, the Android 12L version of the operating system aimed at devices with larger screens, such as tablets, folding and Chromebooks. The announcement confirms the rumors that have been circulating in recent weeks.

The novelty was thought due to the high number of different devices using Google’s operating system. “Last year, we’ve seen nearly 100 million new Android tablet activations – a 20% year-over-year growth, while ChromeOS, now the fastest growing desktop platform, grew by 92%. high, with year-over-year growth of over 265%”

Android 12L News

According to the company, the entire Android 12L interface was formulated to optimize the user experience with larger displays. Screens with more than 600 sp, for example, will have a two-column layout, allowing you to drag and drop an application or window to the other “tab” of the smartphone.

Disclosure/Google

In this sense, the system also offers improvements in the display of notifications, quick settings, lock screen, home screen and overview. The taskbar now has a more similar look to Chrome OS, with apps centered at the bottom of the screen.

Availability

The stable version of Android 12L will be officially released in early 2022 with the “next batch of Android 12 tablets and foldables”. A beta version of the operating system will be released for Pixel phones in December.

Users interested in checking out a little more about Android 12L can download a system emulator on their computer.