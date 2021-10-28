Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 4: Tensor platform faces Snapdragon 855

Google announced the Pixel 6 series last week, and it was the first time we’ve seen the company’s Tensor processor used in a smartphone. The company made a lot of publicity about its power and, now, with the device in hand, it is possible to know how much of this is true.

Remember that the Pixel 5 used a Snapdragon 765G, of intermediate performance, so it was to be expected that the Tensor would achieve superior results. Pixel 4 used a top-of-the-line processor, with a Snapdragon 855, which ends up being a better point of comparison, as did the Speed ​​Test G channel.