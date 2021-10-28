Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 4: Tensor platform faces Snapdragon 855

Google announced the Pixel 6 series last week, and it was the first time we’ve seen the company’s Tensor processor used in a smartphone. The company made a lot of publicity about its power and, now, with the device in hand, it is possible to know how much of this is true.
Remember that the Pixel 5 used a Snapdragon 765G, of intermediate performance, so it was to be expected that the Tensor would achieve superior results. Pixel 4 used a top-of-the-line processor, with a Snapdragon 855, which ends up being a better point of comparison, as did the Speed Test G channel.
As you can see in the video, the difference between the two is quite remarkable, with 16 seconds advantage for Pixel 6, which completed the test run in 1 minute and 35 seconds. In the CPU part of the test, the difference is more significant, while in the graphics part the Pixel 4’s GPU almost managed to catch up with the competitor. But it’s not known if it’s just better or if it has higher clock speeds or better drivers.
In the technical comparison, the Tensor chipset features an octa-core CPU consisting of two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It also comes with a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU. Meanwhile, the 2019-era Snapdragon 855 inside the Pixel 4 offers an octa-core CPU with four semi-custom Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. Graphics tasks are handled by an Adreno 640 GPU.
- Google Pixel 6 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.
- Google Pixel 5 is available from Amazon for BRL 6,664.
- Google Pixel 4 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.
(Updated on October 27, 2021, at 2:50 pm)