Google releases feature that removes images from minors from searches | Launchers and seekers

Google launched this Wednesday (27), a new security feature that allows minors under 18 to request the removal of their photos from search results. Announced in August of this year as part of a list of security measures released by the company, the function is now being extended to all Internet users.

Google clarifies that the removal policy removes content from the “Images” tab of the search engine and from thumbnails that may be displayed in other Google search environments, and reiterates that the function does not remove the image from the Internet completely. For this, the user must contact the website that published the image or is hosting this material.

The users involved, their parents, guardians or legal representatives can request the removal of images through the new feature. The request must be made on a unique requisition page (https://support.google.com/websearch/troubleshooter/9685456#ts=2889054%2C2889099), where the individual must include the URL of the image they want to remove, the URL of the search result pages that display the photo and the keywords that result in the image appearing in the search engine.

Once the request has been submitted, Google teams will review the case and, if necessary, request additional information to verify that the request meets the requirements for removal. If the order is accepted, the user will be notified as soon as the removal is carried out. In situations where removals are denied due to lack of sufficient materials for analysis, the user can open another ticket as soon as he gathers new information.

Another detail is that, to make the request, the person exposed in the image must be under 18 years of age at the time of the request, and a person of legal age is not allowed to request the removal of an old photo, for example.

Google does not clarify what criteria will be used to define whether or not a photo will be removed, but explains that it takes into account the public interest and journalistic value of the image. The company says it will remove images of anyone under the age of 18, “with the exception of cases of public interest.”

On the official website, the search giant claims that, in some cases, it will not be able to remove the reported content, and that in other situations it will need to balance the individual request made by the minor with the public interest. This would limit removal to queries that include some specific information, such as the individual’s name, parent’s name, or alias.

